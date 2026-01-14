Black Excellence Takes Center Court at Motor City Cruise Game in Detroit

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 19: ShawnDre Jones #21 of the Motor City Cruise advances the ball against Jahlil Tripp #3 of the Maine Celtics during the NBA G League Winter Showcase at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on December 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

The Motor City Cruise is set to shine a spotlight on Black culture, leadership, and community pride during their Black Excellence Game on January 22nd, as they take on the Grand Rapids Gold, the NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets.

Via Motor City Cruise Facebook

The special night at Wayne State University's Fieldhouse goes far beyond basketball, blending history, education, music, and celebration into a powerful experience for fans of all ages.

Beyond Basketball

The celebration begins before tip-off with a range of engaging pre-game activities. Fans can explore a college fair led by Pistons representative Toheeb Bello, designed to give students insight into educational pathways and opportunities beyond high school.

A Black-owned business market will also take place, featuring pop-up vendors from Detroit's entrepreneurial community. In addition, attendees can connect with community and cultural organizations, including the members of the Divine 9 fraternities and sororities and representatives from the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

Via Motor City Cruise Facebook

Inside the arena, Black excellence will be celebrated at every turn. Concourse areas will feature live drumline performances, while fans are invited to participate in an interactive "I Have a Dream" mural that reflects on unity, progress, and hope.

The night will also honor local leaders, with recognition given to a Cruise Community Playmaker, an educator, entrepreneur, artist, or activist making a difference in Detroit.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 19: ShawnDre Jones #21 of the Motor City Cruise advances the ball against Jahlil Tripp #3 of the Maine Celtics during the NBA G League Winter Showcase at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on December 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

Fans will also help create a lasting legacy through the "Legacy Canvas" mural, which will later be displayed in the community to inspire future generations.