John Forté, Fugees Collaborator and Grammy-Nominated Musician, Dead at 50

Music has a way of keeping people alive long after the final note fades. On Jan. 12, that truth felt especially heavy as news spread that John Forté, a key collaborator of the Fugees and a respected producer, had died at the age of 50.

According to multiple reports, the Grammy-nominated musician was found at his home in Chilmark, Massachusetts. His death marks a quiet but meaningful loss for hip-hop and for the many creative worlds he touched throughout his career.

Details Surrounding His Death

Forté died on Jan. 12 at his residence in Chilmark. A cause of death has not yet been determined.

According to the Martha Vineyard Times, Chilmark Police Chief Sean Slavin said that a neighbor discovered Forté on his kitchen floor, alone, at 2:25 p.m. on Monday (Jan. 12). He was pronounced dead at the scene, with no foul play suspected.

The publication also reported that family friends confirmed Forté had faced a serious health issue last year. He was hospitalized following a seizure and had since been taking medication to prevent the threat of a grand mal seizure.

A Key Part of the Fugees’ World

While John Forté was not always in the spotlight, his influence was impossible to miss. He was a member of the musical collective Refugee Camp All-Stars, a group of artists who worked closely with Wyclef Jean on his 1997 debut album Wyclef Jean Presents The Carnival.

Forté also played a hands-on role in the Fugees’ rise to global fame. He both rapped and produced on the group’s breakthrough album The Score, a project that helped define hip-hop in the 1990s. He appeared on the Fugees track “Rumble in the Jungle,” which was featured on the soundtrack for the 1996 documentary When We Were Kings.

His work blended thoughtful lyrics with layered production, helping shape the sound that made the Fugees stand out from the crowd.

Wyclef Jean Remembers a Brother

Following the news of Forté’s death, Wyclef Jean shared a heartfelt message on Instagram. Jean posted about Forté’s death, writing, “This one hurts my brother @john_forte has joined the Angels legends never Die look at the smile R I P my Refugee brother.”

The message reflected a bond built through years of collaboration, creativity, and shared history.

Life Beyond the Spotlight

In later years, Forté shifted much of his focus behind the scenes. His career expanded into producing and composing for a wide range of projects. His work included contributions for the Sundance Film Festival, the Brooklyn Nets, and the documentary series Brooklyn DA, among others.

Even as he explored new creative spaces, Forté continued releasing his own music. He put out several solo albums over the years, with his most recent project arriving in 2021. These releases showed an artist still experimenting, still telling stories, and still deeply connected to music.

A Lasting Legacy

John Forté’s career was never about chasing fame. It was about building sound, supporting other artists, and leaving something real behind. From classic hip-hop albums to film, sports, and documentary work, his influence stretched far beyond a single genre.