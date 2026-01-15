Win tickets to Pitbull – “I’m Back” at Pine Knob September 9th!

Pitbull Brings the Party Back to Pine Knob and The BOUNCE has your FREE tickets to the show!

Get ready for a night built on nonstop energy, big hooks, and crowd-moving beats as Pitbull returns to Metro Detroit with his “I’m Back” tour. On Wednesday, September 9, 2026, Pine Knob Music Theatre will turn into an open-air celebration when Mr. Worldwide takes the stage for a show designed to keep the momentum high from the first track to the last.

Pitbull’s live performances are known for their precision and pace, blending hip hop, pop, and Latin influences into a set that feels like one long highlight reel. From chart-topping anthems that dominated radio to fan favorites that still ignite dance floors, his shows are about connection and movement. It’s a sound that crosses generations, making this a night out that works just as well for longtime fans as it does for those discovering his catalog live for the first time.

Adding to the atmosphere is special guest Lil Jon, whose unmistakable voice and bass-heavy production helped define an era of hip hop and party records. His presence sets the tone early, warming up the crowd with tracks that still hit hard and keep hands in the air. Together, Pitbull and Lil Jon deliver a one-two punch of energy that feels tailor-made for an outdoor venue like Pine Knob.

Pine Knob Music Theatre offers the ideal setting for a show like this. With its wide-open lawn, covered pavilion, and summer-night backdrop, it’s a place where fans can settle in, sing along, and enjoy a full-scale production without losing the sense of being part of the moment. It’s a venue that brings people together, and this lineup is built to match that spirit.

105.1 The BOUNCE is excited to spotlight a concert that blends throwback flavor with current energy, all in one unforgettable night. Whether you’re coming for the hits you know by heart or the shared vibe of a packed crowd under the stars, this is one show that promises to deliver.

Event Details:

Artist: Pitbull – I'm Back

Special Guest: Lil Jon

Date: Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

Purchase tickets here!

