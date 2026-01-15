Win tickets to see Juvenile Live at The Fillmore Detroit May 7th!

One of Southern hip hop’s most recognizable voices is coming back to Detroit. Juvenile takes the stage at The Fillmore Detroit on Thursday, May 7, 2026, bringing a catalog that helped shape late ’90s and early 2000s hip hop and still hits just as hard today. For fans of classic beats, sharp storytelling, and tracks that filled clubs, cars, and block parties, this is a night built on pure nostalgia and energy.

Juvenile emerged from New Orleans as a defining artist of the Cash Money era, delivering songs that crossed regional lines and became national anthems. His music blended street-level realism with hooks that stuck, creating records that remain staples on throwback playlists. Hearing those songs live brings a different kind of connection—one rooted in shared memories, familiar rhythms, and a crowd that knows every word.

The Fillmore Detroit provides the perfect setting for this show. Known for its intimate feel and rich history, the venue allows fans to be close to the action while still delivering a full concert experience. The sound, lighting, and atmosphere of The Fillmore create a space where the music feels immediate and personal, making it easy to get lost in the moment from the first track to the last.

This show fits right into the sound and spirit of 105.1 The BOUNCE, where classic hip hop and R&B live on every day. Juvenile’s live performance is a chance to see an artist whose influence continues to echo through today’s music, while celebrating an era that defined a generation of fans. Whether you grew up with these songs or discovered them later, this is a night that brings people together through rhythm and memory.

Plan to make it a full night downtown, grab dinner nearby, and settle in for a performance that blends history, energy, and unmistakable Southern style.

Event Details:

Artist: Juvenile

Date: Thursday, May 7, 2026

Venue: The Fillmore Detroit

Doors/Show Time: Check venue for details

Check venue for details Purchase tickets here!

