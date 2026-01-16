ContestsEvents
Lil Uzi Vert Claims No. 1 Spot on Hot Rap Songs Chart With ‘What You Saying’

Lil Uzi Vert’s new track “What You Saying” has surged to No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart, marking the artist’s third leader on the list. The song climbed from No….

Jennifer Eggleston
Lil Uzi Vert performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 19, 2024 in Indio, California.
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Lil Uzi Vert's new track "What You Saying" has surged to No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Rap Songs chart, marking the artist's third leader on the list. The song climbed from No. 2 to No. 1, driven primarily by streaming gains that reached 11.9 million U.S. streams during the Jan. 2–8 tracking window, a 23% increase from the prior week.

Beyond the rap chart, "What You Saying" is also posting gains across Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, the Hot 100, and the Billboard Global 200, reinforcing its crossover reach. Radio support entered strongly, with approximately 853,000 audience impressions during the tracking week, while paid downloads remained minimal.

The album debuted at number one on the charts, coming just after 2025's final releases, which included: "Relevant," "Chanel Boy," and "Regular," keeping fans interested. In addition to the music released during this time, there were also several fashion-oriented videos leading up to the album release that helped keep Vert's relevance in popular culture before the possible bigger project.

In recent interviews, Vert has discussed the fashion-driven concepts behind videos for "Chanel Boy" and "What You Saying," while also reflecting on a possible future in fashion design with collaborators such as Marc Jacobs and Law Roach. "We thought it would be cool to imagine an alternate universe where instead of me being a beloved rapper, I am a beloved fashion designer," the artist told Vogue. "It makes sense for me to have a music video inspired by the world of fashion, as I have always been an avid fashion fan and collector from a very young age."

"What You Saying" adds to Vert's Hot Rap Songs legacy, joining previous No. 1s including "Bad and Boujee" by Migos and "Just Wanna Rock." Sonically, the track reflects Vert's Philadelphia roots, leaning into a Blick-inspired bounce that has characterized much of the artist's recent output.

Industry observers are now watching closely for a potential full-length project, following the earlier peak of Eternal Atake 2 and the continued momentum generated by this release.

