Detroit Residents Have Access To Free Tax Preparation

Detroiters can breathe a little easier this tax season, thanks to a new push to make filing taxes simpler and free. Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield has teamed up with United Way of Southeastern Michigan to offer free tax preparation services to residents across the city, just in time for the upcoming filing deadline.

The goal is straightforward: keep more money in people’s pockets. Every year, thousands of Detroiters qualify for tax credits like the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Child Tax Credit, but many miss out because they can’t afford professional tax prep or don’t know they’re eligible. This program is designed to change that.

Through United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA, program, trained and IRS-certified volunteers will help residents prepare and file their federal, state, and city taxes at no cost. Appointments will be available at several community locations, including neighborhood hubs and nonprofit partner sites, making it easier for people to get help close to home.

Mayor Sheffield says the effort is about more than taxes—it’s about financial stability. By eliminating filing fees and helping residents claim every credit they’ve earned, the city and United Way hope families can use their refunds for essentials like rent, utilities, groceries, or savings.

United Way of Southeastern Michigan has run free tax prep programs for years, but this expanded partnership aims to reach even more Detroiters, especially seniors, working families, and first-time filers who may feel overwhelmed by the process.