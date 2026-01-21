Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell Reunite for New Horror Comedy Film
Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell are teaming up again, and this time they are bringing a famous monster with them. The longtime comedy partners are heading back to the big screen, reminding fans why their chemistry has lasted for decades.
The fun reveal happened on the Jan. 20 episode of Good Sports, when Mitchell surprised Thompson by joining him on the Prime Video sports talk show. The real twist came moments later, when the former All That stars announced they are starring in and producing a brand new film.
A New Comedy with a Classic Monster
The project is titled Kenan & Kel Meet Frankenstein, a modern horror comedy co-produced by Artists for Artists and Range Media Partners. Production is set to begin this summer.
“Kel and I have always loved finding new ways to work together, and this project felt like the perfect mix of nostalgia, comedy, and something completely unexpected,” said Thompson. “We’re excited to bring a fresh take on a classic monster story and have some fun doing it.”
Mitchell shared the same excitement about the reunion.
“Coming back together always feels natural, and this lets us tap into everything people love about our dynamic while trying something totally new,” added Mitchell. “It’s funny, it’s scary, and it’s a great ride.”
Inspired by the classic Abbott and Costello monster films, the story follows two delivery drivers whose normal drop-off turns into a nightmare. After arriving at a creepy castle, they accidentally awaken Frankenstein’s monster, turning an ordinary night into a fight for survival.
Familiar Faces and Fresh Energy
The film also stars Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Carter Swan, and Artists for Artists partner John Ryan Jr. The script is written by Jonah Feingold.
“First it was Abbott and Costello, then Pryor and Wilder. Kenan and Kel,” said Ryan. “Think Shaun of the Dead meets Scooby-Doo.”
This marks Thompson and Mitchell’s first announced project together since Good Burger 2 in 2023. At the time, the duo hinted they were not done working together. Their partnership began on Nickelodeon’s All That, which later led to Good Burger and four seasons of Kenan & Kel. Now, they are adding a monster to the mix, and fans are ready for the ride.