ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell Reunite for New Horror Comedy Film

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell are teaming up again, and this time they are bringing a famous monster with them. The longtime comedy partners are heading back to the big…

Kayla Morgan
(L-R) Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson attend the world premiere of Good Burger 2 in NYC on November 14, 2023 in New York City.
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Paramount+

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell are teaming up again, and this time they are bringing a famous monster with them. The longtime comedy partners are heading back to the big screen, reminding fans why their chemistry has lasted for decades.

The fun reveal happened on the Jan. 20 episode of Good Sports, when Mitchell surprised Thompson by joining him on the Prime Video sports talk show. The real twist came moments later, when the former All That stars announced they are starring in and producing a brand new film.

A New Comedy with a Classic Monster

The project is titled Kenan & Kel Meet Frankenstein, a modern horror comedy co-produced by Artists for Artists and Range Media Partners. Production is set to begin this summer.

“Kel and I have always loved finding new ways to work together, and this project felt like the perfect mix of nostalgia, comedy, and something completely unexpected,” said Thompson. “We’re excited to bring a fresh take on a classic monster story and have some fun doing it.”

Mitchell shared the same excitement about the reunion.

“Coming back together always feels natural, and this lets us tap into everything people love about our dynamic while trying something totally new,” added Mitchell. “It’s funny, it’s scary, and it’s a great ride.”

Inspired by the classic Abbott and Costello monster films, the story follows two delivery drivers whose normal drop-off turns into a nightmare. After arriving at a creepy castle, they accidentally awaken Frankenstein’s monster, turning an ordinary night into a fight for survival.

Familiar Faces and Fresh Energy

The film also stars Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Carter Swan, and Artists for Artists partner John Ryan Jr. The script is written by Jonah Feingold.

“First it was Abbott and Costello, then Pryor and Wilder. Kenan and Kel,” said Ryan. “Think Shaun of the Dead meets Scooby-Doo.”

This marks Thompson and Mitchell’s first announced project together since Good Burger 2 in 2023. At the time, the duo hinted they were not done working together. Their partnership began on Nickelodeon’s All That, which later led to Good Burger and four seasons of Kenan & Kel. Now, they are adding a monster to the mix, and fans are ready for the ride.

Kel MitchellKenan Thompson
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Teyana Taylor attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
EntertainmentTeyana Taylor Turns Stolen Chicken Parm Into a ‘Waiting to Exhale Moment’ on ‘SNL’Kayla Morgan
Performances to Expect at Super Bowl LX
EntertainmentPerformances to Expect at Super Bowl LXRandi Moultrie
The Sphere is Expanding to the East Coast
EntertainmentThe Sphere is Expanding to the East CoastRandi Moultrie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect