Motor City Comic Con Is Back—What Fans Can Expect in 2026

Motor City Comic Con, Michigan's largest and longest-running pop culture convention, is returning in a big way next spring. The highly anticipated event will take place from May 15th to 17th, 2026, at the Vibe Credit Union Showplace in Novi, formerly known as the Suburban Collection Showplace.

Since its inception in 1989, Motor City Comic Con has evolved into one of the premier fan conventions in the country, attracting thousands of attendees over a weekend filled with entertainment, creativity, and fandom.

Just Announced: Celebrity Guest List

Fans can expect a star-studded lineup this year, highlighted by legendary actor Henry Winkler, best known as "The Fonz" from Happy Days, along with memorable roles in Barry, Arrested Development, Parks and Recreation, and The Waterboy.

Also attending is renowned voice actor Nolan North, whose work includes iconic video game franchises such as Uncharted, Assassin's Creed, and Destiny 2, as well as animated and live-action television favorites. Both guests will appear all three days and will be available for autographs, selfies, and professional photo opportunities.

Another major guest announcement is Simon Pegg, known for fan-favorite films like Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, Star Trek, and Mission: Impossible. Pegg will appear on Saturday, May 16th, offering autographs and photo ops for attendees.

Beyond The Celebs

Beyond the celebrities, Motor City Comic Con will feature a massive Artist Alley, where comic book creators, writers, and illustrators will showcase their work. Fans can brown exhibitor booths filled with comics, toys, collectibles, artwork, apparel, jewelry, and unique pop culture merchandise.

Tickers are available now at MotorCityComicCon.com, with options ranging from single-day passes to weekend and VIP packages. Children five and under are free with a paid adult, and Sunday is Kids' Day, allowing free entry for children under 12.