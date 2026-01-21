Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Reverse Mocha Set for Fall 2026 Release

A new Air Jordan 1 Retro High in a Reverse Mocha colorway is emerging as part of the ongoing collaboration between Travis Scott and Jordan Brand. Early product images suggest the project is moving beyond speculation, with photography indicating sampling or early retail preparation rather than simple concept mockups.

The Reverse Mocha reimagines the 2019 Mocha with a white tumbled leather base, mocha suede on the toe box and ankle panels, a black pebbled leather Swoosh and collar, and an aged cream midsole designed to create a vintage aesthetic. The darker brown outsole enhances the retro look. Images show that the premium leather tumble is used alongside thick mocha suede overlays, but the reversed color placement of the Reverse Mocha makes it easy to distinguish it from the original Mocha.

The additional branding will feature Cactus Jack logos and black tongues with red stitching. The locations of these additional branding elements are not yet confirmed, but it would make sense for them to be on the heels and insoles. The quality of materials used to create these products is considered one of their biggest selling opportunities.

The products are made from genuine deep-tumble white leather and 100% dense suede, which align with the luxury pricing structure associated with previous collaborations.

Compared to the original Mocha, the Reverse Mocha presents a lighter, brighter, and more versatile look. Rather than replacing the earlier design, it appears intended as a companion piece that expands the series's visual language while maintaining continuity through familiar materials and color cues.