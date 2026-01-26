Win tickets to see Kid Cudi “The Rebel Ragers Tour” Live at Pine Knob May 23rd!

Summer nights at Pine Knob are made for big sounds and unforgettable energy, and Kid Cudi’s The Rebel Ragers Tour is set to deliver exactly that. 105.1 The BOUNCE is giving you the chance to win tickets to one of the most talked-about shows of the season when Kid Cudi hits the stage on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at Pine Knob Music Theatre.

BOUNCE has your chance to win FREE tickets to the show. Register below!

Kid Cudi has always done things his own way. From genre-bending anthems to introspective tracks that connect across generations, his live shows are known for emotion, intensity, and moments that feel personal even in a packed outdoor venue. Seeing him under the open sky at Pine Knob adds another layer to the experience—music carrying through the crowd as the sun sets and the night builds.

The lineup makes this show even bigger. M.I.A. brings her fearless, global sound and commanding presence. Big Boi, one half of OutKast, delivers classic Southern hip-hop energy and deep catalog hits that always hit live. A-Trak sets the pace with a DJ set built for movement, keeping the vibe strong from the moment the gates open. It’s a full evening of hip-hop, creativity, and culture in one place.

Winning tickets means turning an ordinary Saturday into a full night out. Maybe it’s a crew road trip, windows down on the drive to Pine Knob. Maybe it’s a spontaneous date night or a long-overdue link-up with friends who still quote Kid Cudi lyrics. However you do it, this is the kind of show people talk about long after the last beat drops.

What you could win:

A pair of tickets to see Kid Cudi – The Rebel Ragers Tour

Live performances from M.I.A., Big Boi, and A-Trak

A summer night at Pine Knob Music Theatre

Bragging rights for locking in one of the season’s biggest shows

Purchase tickets to the show here! TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, JAN 30TH @ 10AM

Register To Win Below.