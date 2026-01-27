Detroit Pistons Sharp Shooter Duncan Robinson Hosts Youth Hoop Camp

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 26: Duncan Robinson #55 of the Detroit Pistons reacts against the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena on October 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Young ballers all over Metro-Detroit will soon have a chance to learn from one of the NBA’s most recognizable shooters when Duncan Robinson brings his youth basketball camp next month.

The Duncan Robinson Youth Basketball Camp is scheduled for February 7, 2026, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Oakland Fieldhouse in Rochester Hills. The one-day camp is open to boys and girls ages 6 to 16 and will focus on skill development, fundamentals, and game-like situations, with Robinson and FlexWork Sports coaches leading drills and interactive stations. Campers will be grouped by age and skill level, and participants will also receive a camp T-shirt, a team photo with Robinson, and sponsor giveaways.

Robinson, who currently plays for the Detroit Pistons, has made youth outreach a consistent part of his career. Since arriving in Detroit, he has participated in community-focused basketball events and youth clinics connected to the Pistons and NBA youth initiatives. He has also been involved in Jr. NBA-style clinics that give kids hands-on instruction and access to professional players, helping introduce young athletes to the game in an encouraging, high-energy environment.

In addition, Robinson has long supported youth basketball through camps and clinics that emphasize shooting, footwork, conditioning, and confidence-building — areas that helped define his own path from undrafted player to NBA sharpshooter.