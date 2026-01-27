Michigan Schools Nearing Snow Day Limits As Extreme Weather Continues

Michigan school districts are increasingly bumping up against the state’s limits on canceled school days as this winter brings heavy snow and bitter cold. With multiple closures already this season due to snow, ice, and dangerous wind chills. School Administrators are grappling with how to balance student safety, instructional time requirements, and the rising number of “snow days” caused by extreme weather.

Under current Michigan law, districts are allowed to cancel up to six school days — often referred to as “forgiven days” — for weather and other emergency conditions without needing to make them up at the end of the school year. If closures exceed six days, schools can apply to the State Superintendent for up to three additional forgiven days. After nine total missed days, districts must reschedule lost instructional time to meet the state requirement of 1,098 instructional hours and 180 school days. Often this means extending the school year into June or adding extra days at the end of the calendar.

As extreme weather events become more common, some districts — particularly in northern parts of the state — have already exceeded traditional limits, prompting legislative action. In 2025, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill allowing certain districts impacted by devastating ice storms to forgive up to 15 missed days without extending the school year, provided they were under a state emergency declaration. This change aims to offer more flexibility for communities hit hard by prolonged closures.

What districts can do now:

Adjust calendars proactively: Schools can build extra "buffer" days into the calendar at the start of the year in anticipation of bad weather.

Extend instructional time strategically: Some districts add minutes to the school day or use remote learning options that count toward instructional hours where state policy allows.

Looking ahead, education leaders and lawmakers continue debating whether broader changes are needed to better accommodate frequent extreme weather without compromising learning time or overextending school years.