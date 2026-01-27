ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Post Malone Compilation Hits Top 10 on Streaming Chart After Two Years

Post Malone continues to post strong, long-running results on the Billboard charts as The Diamond Collection gains new traction. The greatest-hits compilation, which features multiple Diamond-certified tracks, is climbing the…

Jennifer Eggleston
Post Malone attends the "Road House" World Premiere during SXSW at The Paramount Theater on March 08, 2024 in Austin, Texas.
Greg Doherty / Stringer via Getty Images

Post Malone continues to post strong, long-running results on the Billboard charts as The Diamond Collection gains new traction. The greatest-hits compilation, which features multiple Diamond-certified tracks, is climbing the Top Streaming Albums chart and remains a consistent presence across several Billboard rankings.

The Diamond Collection has now spent 104 weeks on the Billboard 200, peaking at No. 13. Malone's achievement marks his fourth release to remain on a chart for over two years, underscoring the penetrating power of records from his catalog across both traditional and streaming platforms. Despite its longevity and sustained momentum, the album has narrowly missed the top 10 of the Billboard 200 by a single position.

On the Top Streaming Albums chart, The Diamond Collection rose from No. 11 to No. 10, securing its first top-10 placement on that chart after 84 weeks. Across other rankings, the compilation remains near all-time highs, maintaining top-10 status on four Billboard charts while ranking No. 2 on both the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums lists, behind SZA's SOS.

Meanwhile, Malone's genre-expanding project F-1 Trillion has regained its own momentum. The album has re-entered the Top 10 of the Top Country Albums chart at No. 10 and climbed to No. 86 on the Billboard 200, underscoring its cross-genre appeal. Its performance on the Top Streaming Albums chart also delivered Malone his first No. 1 on that ranking, highlighting a notable pivot toward country-leaning material.

The broader chart history for Malone shows that he has developed a large, highly consistent, high-quality catalog of work. Beerbongs & Bentleys, Hollywood's Bleeding, and F-1 Trillion have all reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200. At the same time, Stoney peaked at No. 4. Both releases demonstrate a constant, yet frustrating process of climbing up and down the Billboard charts.

The Diamond Collection has clearly proven itself to be a reliable collection of music, demonstrating career longevity and sustained success on both streaming and traditional charts for well over two years.

Post MaloneSZA
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Lauren Jauregui performs onstage during GLAAD's Fifth Annual #SpiritDay Concert at The Belasco on October 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicLauren Jauregui Talks Self-Compassion and New Single After DWTS RunMelissa Lianne
Jordan Chiles attends as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Social Club celebrates the launch of the 2025 Issue on May 16, 2025 in New York City.
MusicUCLA Gymnast Chiles Receives Flowers and Note From Beyoncé After Paris Olympics TributeMelissa Lianne
Rihanna attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City.
MusicRihanna Plans Work With Alchemist and Knxwledge for New AlbumMelissa Lianne
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect