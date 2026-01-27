Post Malone Compilation Hits Top 10 on Streaming Chart After Two Years

Post Malone continues to post strong, long-running results on the Billboard charts as The Diamond Collection gains new traction. The greatest-hits compilation, which features multiple Diamond-certified tracks, is climbing the Top Streaming Albums chart and remains a consistent presence across several Billboard rankings.

The Diamond Collection has now spent 104 weeks on the Billboard 200, peaking at No. 13. Malone's achievement marks his fourth release to remain on a chart for over two years, underscoring the penetrating power of records from his catalog across both traditional and streaming platforms. Despite its longevity and sustained momentum, the album has narrowly missed the top 10 of the Billboard 200 by a single position.

On the Top Streaming Albums chart, The Diamond Collection rose from No. 11 to No. 10, securing its first top-10 placement on that chart after 84 weeks. Across other rankings, the compilation remains near all-time highs, maintaining top-10 status on four Billboard charts while ranking No. 2 on both the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums lists, behind SZA's SOS.

Meanwhile, Malone's genre-expanding project F-1 Trillion has regained its own momentum. The album has re-entered the Top 10 of the Top Country Albums chart at No. 10 and climbed to No. 86 on the Billboard 200, underscoring its cross-genre appeal. Its performance on the Top Streaming Albums chart also delivered Malone his first No. 1 on that ranking, highlighting a notable pivot toward country-leaning material.

The broader chart history for Malone shows that he has developed a large, highly consistent, high-quality catalog of work. Beerbongs & Bentleys, Hollywood's Bleeding, and F-1 Trillion have all reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200. At the same time, Stoney peaked at No. 4. Both releases demonstrate a constant, yet frustrating process of climbing up and down the Billboard charts.