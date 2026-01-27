You can win tickets to see NE-YO & AKON: Nights Like This Tour 2026!

NE-YO & AKON Bring Summer Nights to Pine Knob

105.1 The BOUNCE is giving you a chance to be part of one of the biggest throwback R&B and Hip Hop moments of the summer. NE-YO & AKON are teaming up for the Nights Like This Tour 2026, and they’re bringing it to Pine Knob Music Theatre on July 29, 2026. You can win tickets to see it live. Register below for your chance to win!

This show brings together two artists whose music defined an era of late-night drives, packed dance floors, and songs that still hold up years later. NE-YO is known for smooth vocals, sharp songwriting, and hits that blend emotion with rhythm—songs you know every word to the moment they start. Live, his performances feel polished but personal, pulling the crowd into every chorus.

On the same stage, AKON brings his unmistakable sound and global influence. His set is built on high energy, strong hooks, and records that cross generations and cultures. When AKON hits the stage, the vibe shifts, the volume goes up, and the crowd locks in from the first beat.

Pine Knob Music Theatre sets the perfect backdrop for a summer night show like this. An outdoor venue, warm air, and a crowd that’s there for the music create an atmosphere that feels relaxed and electric at the same time. This is the kind of night where the songs take you back, but the experience feels brand new.

Whether you’re planning a night out with friends, a date night, or just want to hear these artists live under the stars, this show delivers the soundtrack.

Event details:

Artists: NE-YO & AKON

NE-YO & AKON Tour: Nights Like This Tour 2026

Nights Like This Tour 2026 Date: July 29, 2026

July 29, 2026 Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

Pine Knob Music Theatre Purchase tickets here!

If these songs are already part of your playlist, seeing them live is the next step. Don’t miss your chance to be there when NE-YO & AKON take over Pine Knob for a night built on rhythm, memories, and real summer energy.

Register To Win Below.