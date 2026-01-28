Detroit’s Movement Festival Unveils Star-Studded 2026 Lineup
Detroit is about to turn into the ultimate music playground. Movement Music Festival just dropped its complete 2026 lineup, featuring more than 115 artists ready to light up Hart Plaza over Memorial Day Weekend. From techno veterans to fresh faces, there’s something for everyone ready to groove.
Headliners Sara Landry and Dom Dolla join the already announced Carl Cox at the top of the bill, with other exciting acts including The Dare, Boys Noize, Juan Atkins, Peezy, and poet jessica Care moore.
Sara Landry Brings the Heat
“I’m so excited to be coming back to Detroit for Movement!” Landry, an American DJ and producer now based in Amsterdam, said in a statement. “The energy in this city is undeniable — I’m always thrilled to come back to the birthplace of techno. I’m going to bring something extra special to my set, and I can’t wait to share it with you.”
Dom Dolla Loves the Vibe
“Movement is one of my favorite festivals,” said Australian DJ and producer Dom Dolla. “The history, the scope of performers and range of people coming together from multiple generations and backgrounds, make it one of the most meaningful events to play. I’m very grateful to Paxahau, Chuck, and the Detroit electronic community for welcoming me back and I’m very excited to return.”
More Legends and Rising Stars
Other previously announced artists include Danny Brown, Carl Cox, Kevin Saunderson, and Richie Hawtin. With such a packed lineup, fans can expect three days of non-stop music, May 23-25, marking 20 years of Paxahau producing the festival.
For tickets and full info, visit movementfestival.com.
Movement 2026 Full Lineup Highlights (Alphabetical)
69 (Carl Craig), 999999999, AK, ANNA, Audion (Live), AYYBO, Barry Can’t Swim, BeatLoaf, Beige, Blawan (Live), Borderland (Live), Boys Noize b2b MCR-T, Carl Cox, Carl Craig b2b Cajmere, Claude Vonstroke, Colette b2b DJ Heather, Collabs3000 (Chris Liebing & Speedy J), Courtesy, Dames Brown, Danny Brown, The Dare, Dax J (Live), Delano Smith, Detroit Techno Militia, Disc Jockey George, DJ Godfather, DJ Harvey, DJ Heartstring b2b X CLUB., DJ Holographic, DJ Killa Squid, DJ Minx, DJ Roach, DJ Sphinx, DJ Stakxx, DJ Taz, DJ Tennis b2b DJ BORING, Dom Dolla, Donato, Dozzy, Dopplereffekt (Live AV), Dru Ruiz, Duck Trash, E-Dancer (Kevin Saunderson & Dantiez), Eats Everything, Eli Brown, Ellen Allien b2b DJ Stingray 313, Father Dukes, Garrison XR, Green Velvet, Hazmat Live, Heidi Lawden, Hot Since 82, Hypemelo, jessica Care moore, JMT, John Collins, Josh Baker, K’Alexi Shelby, Keith Worthy, Kesswa, Kevin Saunderson, KI/KI, Kyle Hall b2b Byron the Aquarius, Lady Witch, Life on Planets, Lindsey Herbert, Luke Hess, Maceo Plex, Mark Flash, The Martinez Brothers b2b Eddie Fowlkes, Meftah, Mija, Milan Ariel, Miss Bashful (Live), Mister Joshooa b2b Ataxia, Mochakk, Morgan, Nastia, NEIL FRANCES presents CLUB NF, Nia Archives (DJ Set), Octo Octa, OPPIDAN, Oscar Mulero, Overmono, Peezy, Peter Croce b2b Eddie Logix, Rebecca Goldberg (Live), Richie Hawtin, Rimarkable, The Ritual with Anané & Louie Vega, Rudim3ntal, Ryan Elliott b2b Ogazón, Ryan Spencer, Salar Ansari, Sara Landry, The Saunderson Brothers, Sheefy McFly, SillyGirlCarmen, Skream, Something Blue, Special Request, Stacey ‘Hotwaxx’ Hale, Stacey Pullen, Stef Mendesidis (Live), STS (Live), SYREETA, Tammy Lakkis, TEED, Terrence Dixon (Live), Tiga, Tinzo & Jojo Trovarsi, Voices From The Lake, WhoDat, X-Altera, Zack Fox b2b Jyoty, Zoe Talley