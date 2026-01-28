Grammy Week Is Here and Pharrell, Brandy, and Kirk Franklin Are Getting Their Flowers

This news first dropped back in December, but now it finally feels real. Grammy Week is officially here, and the timing could not be better to celebrate artists who have done far more than just make hits.

The Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective is set to honor Pharrell Williams, Brandy, and Kirk Franklin at the fourth annual Recording Academy Honors, an official Grammy Week 2026 event. The ceremony takes place Thursday, Jan. 29, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, just days before music’s biggest night.

A Celebration Ahead of the Grammys

Grammy Week is the Recording Academy’s weeklong celebration of the music community, leading up to the annual Grammy Awards. The 2026 Grammys take place Sunday, Feb. 1, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, airing live on the CBS Television Network and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. Highlights and exclusive content will also be available throughout the year on live.grammy.com.

The Premiere Ceremony will be held earlier that day at the Peacock Theater and streamed live on live.grammy.com and the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel.

Pharrell’s Global Impact

Pharrell Williams will receive the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, which recognizes musical achievements alongside entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and global cultural influence.

Williams is a 13-time GRAMMY Award winner and Academy Award nominee with more than 10 billion global music streams. This year, he produced Clipse’s Let God Sort Em Out, which earned five GRAMMY nominations, including Album Of The Year. Beyond music, he is the Creative Director of Louis Vuitton and the founder of several initiatives, including the nonprofit YELLOW, the SOMETHING IN THE WATER festival, Humanrace, and Black Ambition.

Black Music Icon Honors for Brandy and Kirk Franklin

Brandy and Kirk Franklin will each receive the Black Music Icon Award, recognizing Black music creators whose artistry, innovation, and service have shaped the industry and inspired generations.

Brandy rose to fame in the 1990s with her quadruple-platinum debut album, her starring role on Moesha, and her iconic performance in Cinderella. Known as “the Vocal Bible,” she is celebrated for her powerful voice and influential catalog, from Never Say Never and “The Boy Is Mine” to her 2020 album b7. She continues to act and is preparing to release her memoir, PHASES.

Franklin is a 20-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist who has spent more than three decades redefining contemporary gospel by blending gospel, R&B, hip-hop, and pop. His 2023 album Father’s Day earned him his 20th GRAMMY, and he continues to expand his influence through music, television, mentorship programs, and advocacy work. Franklin was originally set to be honored in 2025 before GRAMMY Week programming was condensed to prioritize Los Angeles wildfire response.

“Pharrell, Brandy and Kirk are true visionaries and masters of their craft. Each has built a legacy that transcends genre, defies convention and shapes culture. Their artistry continues to inspire generations of artists around the world. I'm thrilled to join the Black Music Collective in honoring three of music's brightest stars in January and celebrating their immeasurable contributions to the industry,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in an official statement.

A Legacy of Legends

Adam Blackstone returns as music supervisor for the evening. Past Recording Academy Honors honorees include Alicia Keys, Dr. Dre, JAY-Z, John Legend, Lenny Kravitz, Lil Wayne, Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, and Sylvia Rhone.