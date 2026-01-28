Michigan Football 2026 Schedule Promises Tough Tests For The Wolverines

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 28: Kyle Whittingham speaks at a news conference introducing him as the new Michigan Wolverines head football coach at the Hyatt Regency Orlando on December 28, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Dustin Markland/Getty Images)

The University of Michigan has officially unveiled its 2026 football schedule, giving fans their first look at what could be a pivotal year for the Wolverines. The full slate includes a mix of marquee non-conference matchups and a challenging Big Ten slate that culminates with a road contest at rival Ohio State on Nov. 28.

Michigan opens the season at home on Sept. 5 against Western Michigan, followed by a significant early-season showdown with Oklahoma on Sept. 12 and a game against UTEP on Sept. 19. The Wolverines then begin Big Ten play with Iowa and a road trip to Minnesota, with a late-season run that includes games against Penn State, Indiana, Michigan State, Oregon, UCLA and Ohio State.

This schedule marks several notable storylines: high-profile conference tests, traditional rivalry games, and multiple opportunities to secure quality wins. Analysts have pointed to mid-October contests against Penn State and defending national champion Indiana as key measuring sticks for Michigan’s playoff aspirations, and November road trips to Oregon and Columbus as potential swing games that could define the season.

Early predictions from college football observers suggest Michigan could finish near the top of the Big Ten, with a projected 9-3 record if they sweep most of their home games and narrowly drop tough road matchups. A College Football Playoff berth is viewed as within reach. You can check out an early prediction for the U of M season below.

Game-by-Game Predictions