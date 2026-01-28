This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: January 28

Jan. 28 has heralded many important events in hip-hop and R&B. For starters, nine-time GRAMMY-winning rapper Rick Ross was born on this day in 1976. He has scored five No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200, including Port of Miami (2006), Trilla (2008), Deeper Than Rap (2009), God Forgives, I Don't (2012), and Mastermind (2014), making him a dominant figure in hip-hop.

He shares a birthday with J.Cole, who was born in 1985. The Frankfurt-born emcee has released six studio albums, all of which have peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. He is part of rap's “Big Three” (alongside Drake and Kendrick Lamar), the trio that has defined hip-hop from the 2010s to the early 2020s through their lyrical skill, commercial success, and cultural impact.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Several artists have put out career-defining records on this day.

2014: Isaiah Rashad released his second EP, Cilvia Demo. Featuring guest appearances from Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, and SZA, it peaked at No. 40 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 9 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Notable Recordings and Performances

This day has witnessed unforgettable recordings and performances over the years.

1985: Some of the biggest names in music (collectively dubbed “USA for Africa”) gathered at A&M Recording Studios in Hollywood to record “We Are the World.” Written by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie and produced by Quincy Jones, the charity single aimed to raise funds for famine relief in Ethiopia. More than 40 musicians sang. They included Stevie Wonder, Lionel Richie, Michael Jackson, Diana Ross, Tina Turner, Dionne Warwick, Cyndie Lauper, Better Middler, Smokey Robinson, and Kenny Roger.

