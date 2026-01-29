Governor Whitmer Expands Her 2026 State of the State Art & Writing Contest

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is inviting young students across the state to share their creativity as part of her 2026 State of the State address through expanded art and writing contests aimed at K-12 students. The contests are designed to allow children and teens to contribute meaningfully to one of the state’s signature civic events while expressing their vision of Michigan’s future.

For the art portion, students are asked to create original artwork inspired by this year’s theme, “Michigan’s Bright Future.” Participants are not limited in creating their vision. They can use whatever tools they choose to create, from crayons and markers to paint and mixed materials, to illustrate what a bright future for the state looks like to them. Submissions will be considered for a prominent place in the program for Whitmer’s State of the State address, scheduled for February 25, 2026.

In addition to the art contest, Whitmer has opened a writing contest for the first time in conjunction with the event. Students are encouraged to submit short essays or stories responding to the prompt, “What do you love most about Michigan?” This new writing component aims to capture the voices and perspectives of young Michiganders, giving them a platform to reflect on their experiences and pride in their home state.