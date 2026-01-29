Win tickets to see Miguel “CAOS Tour” to the Fox Theatre – February 26th!

Get ready, Detroit — Miguel is bringing his signature blend of smooth R&B, soul, and rock-infused energy to the Fox Theatre on February 26, 2026, as part of his highly anticipated CAOS Tour.

BOUNCE has your FREE tickets to the show! Register below for your chance to win!

Known for his magnetic stage presence and undeniable artistry, Miguel has redefined modern R&B with hits that blur the lines between sensual, soulful, and electric. From the timeless grooves of “Adorn” and “Sure Thing” to the raw emotion of “Coffee” and “Waves,” his music hits deep — the kind that makes you close your eyes and feel every note. The CAOS Tour marks a bold new chapter for Miguel, blending his signature sound with an edge that’s both intimate and explosive.

Opening the show is Jean Dawson, an artist whose experimental sound and genre-bending style perfectly complement Miguel’s creative energy. Together, they’re setting the stage for an evening that celebrates artistry, emotion, and connection.

Imagine walking into the Fox Theatre — the lights dim, the crowd buzzing, and the first chords of “Adorn” echoing through the room. You’re surrounded by people who feel the same energy you do — the love for R&B, the passion for live music, and the vibe only Miguel can bring.

What to Expect:

A night of soulful R&B and electric performance energy

Live renditions of Miguel’s biggest hits and new favorites

A stunning performance in the iconic Fox Theatre setting

Show Details:

🎤 Artist: Miguel with special guest Jean Dawson

📅 Date: February 26, 2026

📍 Venue: Fox Theatre – Detroit, MI

🎟️ Tickets: On sale now at Ticketmaster.com

