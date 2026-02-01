Michigan Lottery: $5 Linked Wins instant tickets

Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets.

Listen to The Morning Rollout, February 16-20, for your chance to call in and win.

You could win 10 – $5 “$500 Inferno” instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery with over $12.5 million in prizes instantly. You can win up to 15 times on each ticket. $5 “$500 Inferno” instant tickets from the Michigan lottery, it’s instant fun for everyone