Valentine's day is just around the corner, and The Morning Rollout is searching for Detroit's Cutest Couple! Could it be you and your partner? Submit your photo for a chance to win!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 00:00pm on 2/2/26 and 11:59pm on 2/11/26, by visiting 1051thebounce.com and completing the online entry form.Station will randomly select winner(s) on 2/17/26 and upon verification, will receive a prize pack that includes a pair of Great seats to see 112 at The Fox Theatre February 14th, a $100 Gift card to Nice & Naughty $100 gift card for Hamlin Pub and a pair of MJR Movie passes. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $TBD. Up to one(1) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of WMGC. WMGC's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.