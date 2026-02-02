ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Detroit’s Cutest Couple

Valentine’s day is just around the corner, and The Morning Rollout is searching for Detroit’s Cutest Couple! Could it be you and your partner? Submit your photo for a chance…

dwarner
cutest couple

Valentine's day is just around the corner, and The Morning Rollout is searching for Detroit's Cutest Couple! Could it be you and your partner? Submit your photo for a chance to win!

YOU COULD WIN A VALENTINE'S DAY
PRIZE PACK THAT INCLUDES:

  • A pair of Great seats to see 112 at The Fox Theatre February 14th
  • A $100 Gift card to Nice & Naughty
  • $100 gift card for Hamlin Pub
  • A pair of MJR Movie passes

Submit your photo below for chance to win!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 00:00pm on 2/2/26 and 11:59pm on 2/11/26, by visiting 1051thebounce.com and completing the online entry form.Station will randomly select winner(s) on 2/17/26 and upon verification, will receive a prize pack that includes a pair of Great seats to see 112 at The Fox Theatre February 14th, a $100 Gift card to Nice & Naughty $100 gift card for Hamlin Pub and a pair of MJR Movie passes. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $TBD. Up to one(1) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of WMGC. WMGC's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Valentine's Day
dwarnerWriter
Related Stories
Hearts and Shopping Carts
ContestsHearts and Shopping CartsElizabeth Urban
500 inferno
ContestsMichigan Lottery: $5 Linked Wins instant ticketsdwarner
Win tickets to see Miguel “CAOS Tour” to the Fox Theatre – February 26th!
ContestsWin tickets to see Miguel “CAOS Tour” to the Fox Theatre – February 26th!Ben Perez
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect