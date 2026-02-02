Michael Jackson Biopic ‘Michael’ Releases New Trailer

If you have ever tried to moonwalk across your living room floor, you already know one thing. Michael Jackson’s legacy is hard to ignore. Now, a new movie trailer is giving fans their closest look yet at the man behind the legend.

Jaafar Jackson takes center stage as the King of Pop in the newly released trailer for Michael, helmed by Training Day filmmaker Antoine Fuqua. And from the very first moments, it is clear this film plans to go big.

A Family Story at the Center

The extended cast features Colman Domingo and Nia Long, who step into the roles of Joe Jackson and Katherine Jackson. The trailer gives fans the clearest preview so far of their performances as the parents of one of music’s most famous families.

The film, which has been talked about for years, is set for a U.S. theatrical release on April 24. It is billed as “the cinematic portrayal” of Michael Jackson’s “life and legacy.” That means audiences can expect not just the music, but the personal story behind it.

While Jaafar, who is Michael’s nephew in real life, plays the adult superstar, the movie also shows Michael’s early days. Juliano Krue Valdi appears as a younger, Jackson 5-era MJ, reminding viewers that the journey started long before the sequined gloves and sold-out stadiums.

Tough Love and Big Dreams

One of the most intense moments in the trailer comes early on. Domingo’s Joe Jackson delivers a line that sets the tone for the young performers in the Jackson household.

“Let me tell you something. In this life, you’re either a winner or you’re a loser,” Domingo, playing Michael’s father, tells the Jackson children early into the newly released two-minute trailer. “Y’all wanna work in a steel mill like me for the rest of your days? Because I sure as hell don’t. Y’all willing to fight for it?”

The message is clear. Success will not come easily.

From there, the trailer shows Michael’s growing ambition to become the biggest star the world has ever seen. Quick cuts highlight rehearsals, performances, and the pressure that comes with chasing greatness. Even in these short glimpses, Jaafar captures the familiar voice, posture, and stage presence that made Michael unforgettable.

Iconic Moments Recreated

The trailer also teases some of the more unique parts of Jackson’s life. Viewers catch a glimpse of Bubbles, Michael’s famous chimpanzee companion, who these days resides in a sanctuary. It is a small detail, but one that longtime fans will recognize right away.

And of course, there is the music. A dramatic, movie-trailer-style version of the 1983 Thriller hit “Billie Jean” plays in the background, adding tension and excitement to the scenes. Even decades later, the song still sounds powerful.

High Expectations

It should go without saying that anticipation for Michael is high. Music biopics can be tricky. Some have missed the mark in the past, leaving audiences disappointed. But others have shown what is possible when filmmakers take their time and treat the story with care.

With Antoine Fuqua directing and a cast that includes both rising talent and seasoned actors, hopes are high that Michael will join the list of successful musician biopics.