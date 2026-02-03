The Detroit Pistons are set to shine a well-deserved spotlight on one of the most iconic teams in the city’s basketball history, honoring the 2006 WNBA Champion Detroit Shock during an upcoming home game at Little Caesars Arena. The celebration serves as both a tribute to the Shock’s championship legacy and a broader recognition of the impact women’s basketball has had in Detroit.

The 2006 season remains one of the high points in Shock history. That team captured the franchise’s second WNBA title after a dramatic five-game Finals series against the Sacramento Monarchs, capped by a thrilling Game 5 victory at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Led by Finals MVP Deanna Nolan, the Shock showcased toughness, depth, and resilience—traits long associated with Detroit basketball at every level. Nolan’s standout performance in the decisive game helped cement the Shock as one of the league’s premier franchises during the mid-2000s.

Under the guidance of head coach, and original Pistons Bad Boy, Bill Laimbeer, the Shock developed a championship identity that resonated with fans across Michigan. The Shock would go on to win multiple titles and consistently contend for championships, leaving a lasting imprint on the city before relocating in 2009. For many Detroit fans, the Shock’s success represented pride, representation, and a standard of excellence that still resonates today.

As part of the Pistons’ tribute, members of the 2006 championship team are expected to be recognized in-arena, giving fans a chance to celebrate players who helped define a golden era of Detroit basketball. The night is designed to honor the past while inspiring the next generation, reinforcing the deep basketball roots that run throughout the city.

By honoring the 2006 Detroit Shock, the Pistons are acknowledging a championship legacy that deserves its place alongside Detroit’s greatest sports moments—and reminding fans that banners come in many forms, but greatness always finds its home here.