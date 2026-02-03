Eddie Murphy’s Son Eric and Martin Lawrence’s Daughter Jasmin Expecting Their First Child

Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence are going to be parents.

The couple shared on Instagram on Monday, Feb. 2, that they are expecting their first baby together. In black and white maternity photos, Jasmin, 30, wore an off-the-shoulder dress that showed her baby bump. Eric, 36, rested his head on her stomach while facing the camera. In another image, Jasmin smiled down at her husband. She was also photographed standing outside on her own.

"Thank you Jesus for the greatest gift ❤️❤️❤️," the couple wrote in their joint caption.

The baby news comes months after the pair quietly got married. In May, Eddie Murphy confirmed that his son Eric had wed Martin Lawrence’s daughter in a small church ceremony.

Speaking on a May 29 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Eddie said the couple married about “two weeks ago” in an intimate setting instead of having a large wedding.

“They went off, everybody was making the big wedding plans, and then they decided they wanted to do something quiet with just the two of them,” Eddie said, joking that Lawrence now doesn't have to pay for a “big wedding.” "We're in-laws," he added.

Eddie explained that while they did not have a traditional wedding celebration, a larger gathering could happen later.

“They went off and they got married at the church,” the actor said. “They just had the two of them and the preacher. They had a quiet little thing. So I think we'll have a big party or something."

Before getting married, Eric proposed in November 2024 after more than three years of dating. The couple announced their engagement with a video on Instagram that showed the moment Jasmin said yes.

Set to “Spend My Life With You” by Eric Benét, the video showed the couple walking into a room decorated with candles, roses and flower petals. Eric then got down on one knee and opened a ring box.

“It’s beautiful! Oh my gosh,” Jasmin said of the engagement ring before saying “yes” and sharing a kiss with her now-husband.

Before the engagement, Eddie shared his thoughts about the relationship during a July 2, 2024 interview on CBS Mornings with Gayle King. He said he and his former Boomerang costar Martin Lawrence thought it was “cool” that their children were dating.

“They’re both beautiful,” Eddie said. “They look amazing together. And it’s funny [because] everybody [asks], ‘What is that baby going to be funny?’"