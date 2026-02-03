From Detroit to the World: Big Sean and Usher Invest in City’s Creative Future

Two music icons have teamed up to help shape the future of Detroit's creative economy. Big Sean and Usher appeared together on Good Morning America on Monday to announce the opening of the Detroit Entertainment Innovation Incubator, a new, state-of-the-art creative space set to officially open inside Michigan Central Station on Tuesday.

Music Meets Innovation

The incubator is a $1 million production facility designed to give Detroit youth hands-on access to the tools, training, and mentorship needed to succeed in the entertainment, media, and technology-driven creative fields. The space will be housed within the new Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan location at Michigan Central, a growing hub for innovation and community investment in Corktown.

The facility includes a virtual production studio, special effects lab, creators' lounge, and collaborative workspaces aimed at supporting young creatives interested in film, music, digital media, and emerging technologies. The Detroit incubator mirrors a similar model Usher launched in Atlanta through his nonprofit, New Look, which focuses on preparing young people for leadership, entrepreneurship, and career success.

"For me, it was about connecting the dots," Usher said during the GMA interview. "I saw what was possible in Atlanta, and here was an opportunity for us to connect Detroit and create real economic mobility for young men and women."

A New Creative Pipeline

For Big Sean, the project is deeply personal. The Detroit rapper and philanthropist has been investing in local youth for years, including donating four production studios to Boys & Girls Club locations across Detroit since 2018 through his Sean Anderson Foundation. He said bringing this incubator to Michigan Central felt especially meaningful as the city continues to redefine itself.

"This is about giving kids access," Big Sean said. "Access to resources, access to knowledge, and access to opportunities that can truly change their lives."

The project is backed by an impressive group of partners, including Ilitch Sports + Entertainment and Emory University's Business School, which will help provide education, mentorship, and business development support.

As Michigan Central continues its transformation into a center for mobility, innovation, and community growth, the Detroit Entertainment Innovation Incubator represents a powerful blend of culture, creativity, and opportunity, rooted in Detroit and built for its next generation.