Chris Brown Brings Son Aeko to GRAMMYs as Father-Son Duo Turns Heads on Red Carpet

On Feb. 1, Chris Brown brought his six-year-old son, Aeko Cartori Brown, as his plus-one to the GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The two made their way down the red carpet and added yet another high-profile award show appearance to their list of public engagements together as father and son.

Aeko wore a white shirt, a green trench jacket, jeans, and brown loafers, finishing the look with a slicked-back, middle-parted hairstyle. Brown complemented his son's outfit with a coordinated on-stage and red-carpet look that included a brown leather trench coat worn over a shirt and tie, black trousers, and accessories such as a matching cap, gold-rimmed glasses, and gloves. The coordinated green-and-brown color palette drew attention as they posed together.

Fans quickly reacted to the appearance across social media, praising the father-son moment and Aeko's style. "Chris Brown brings his son Aeko to the GRAMMYs. My heart," one swooned on X, in part, while another gushed, "Omg he looks good, and I love that he is with his son omggg." Yet a third added, "Say what you wanna say but bro appears to be a great father w all his lil ones."

Brown was nominated in two R&B categories for "It Depends" featuring Bryson Tiller, earning nods for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance. Despite the double nomination, the song did not win in either category this year.

This appearance continues a pattern of family moments on the GRAMMY red carpet for Brown. He previously brought his daughter Royalty to the 2020 ceremony and is also the father of a third child, Lovely.