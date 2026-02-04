Chris Brown Brings Son Aeko to GRAMMYs as Father-Son Duo Turns Heads on Red Carpet

ContestsEvents
Jennifer Eggleston
Chris Brown performs during The 11:11 Tour at T-Mobile Arena on August 03, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Mindy Small / Stringer via Getty Images

On Feb. 1, Chris Brown brought his six-year-old son, Aeko Cartori Brown, as his plus-one to the GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The two made their way down the red carpet and added yet another high-profile award show appearance to their list of public engagements together as father and son.

Aeko wore a white shirt, a green trench jacket, jeans, and brown loafers, finishing the look with a slicked-back, middle-parted hairstyle. Brown complemented his son's outfit with a coordinated on-stage and red-carpet look that included a brown leather trench coat worn over a shirt and tie, black trousers, and accessories such as a matching cap, gold-rimmed glasses, and gloves. The coordinated green-and-brown color palette drew attention as they posed together.

Fans quickly reacted to the appearance across social media, praising the father-son moment and Aeko's style. "Chris Brown brings his son Aeko to the GRAMMYs. My heart," one swooned on X, in part, while another gushed, "Omg he looks good, and I love that he is with his son omggg." Yet a third added, "Say what you wanna say but bro appears to be a great father w all his lil ones."

Brown was nominated in two R&B categories for "It Depends" featuring Bryson Tiller, earning nods for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance. Despite the double nomination, the song did not win in either category this year.

This appearance continues a pattern of family moments on the GRAMMY red carpet for Brown. He previously brought his daughter Royalty to the 2020 ceremony and is also the father of a third child, Lovely.

The 2026 GRAMMY Awards were hosted by Trevor Noah for the sixth and final time, with the ceremony broadcast on CBS in the evening. Separately, industry buzz suggests Brown is working on a new album titled BROWN, set for release later in 2026.

Jennifer EgglestonWriter
