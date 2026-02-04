Detroit Launches New $1,000 Tech Grants for Small Businesses

Detroit is taking another step to strengthen its neighborhood business community by helping small business owners gain access to much-needed technology.

What Is the Detroit Small Business Technology Fund?

The City of Detroit, in partnership with the Detroit Economic Growth Corp. (DEGC), has launched the Detroit Small Business Technology Fund, a new initiative designed to help entrepreneurs modernize their operations and stay competitive in an increasingly digital economy.

Stock Photo

Backed by support from the Rocket Community Fund, the program will provide $1,000 microgrants to 140 Detroit small business owners. The funding is aimed at closing the digital divide that often limits the growth of smaller, locally owned businesses, particularly those operating with limited staff and resources.

Why Technology Access Matters for Small Businesses

According to the city, the grants can be used for a wide range of technology upgrades that improve daily business operations. Eligible expenses include laptops and tablets, point-of-sale systems, accounting and payroll software, e-commerce platforms, and even emerging technology tools such as AI platforms. These upgrades can help business owners streamline processes, better manage finances, reach new customers online, and improve overall efficiency.

"Small businesses are the heart of Detroit's economy, and they deserve access to the tools that help them grow and succeed," said Mayor Mary Sheffield, in a news release announcing the program. "This funding will make it easier for neighborhood small businesses to modernize, reach more customers, and operate more efficiently."

Who Is Eligible to Apply

The Detroit Small Business Technology Fund is specifically designed to support the city's smallest enterprises. To qualify, businesses must have 10 or fewer employees, generate less than $500,000 in annual revenue, and be affiliated with one of the participating partner organizations, as outlined by the city.

kckate16/ Getty Images