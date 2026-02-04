ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Detroit Launches New $1,000 Tech Grants for Small Businesses

The City of Detroit and DEGC launched the Detroit Small Business Technology Fund, a new initiative designed to help entrepreneurs modernize their business.

Clay Church/
Lisha B
Open sign hanging front of cafe or restaurant. Sign with wording Welcome customer, small businesses, small business concept
Pattarisara Suvichanarakul/ Getty Images

Detroit is taking another step to strengthen its neighborhood business community by helping small business owners gain access to much-needed technology.

What Is the Detroit Small Business Technology Fund?

The City of Detroit, in partnership with the Detroit Economic Growth Corp. (DEGC), has launched the Detroit Small Business Technology Fund, a new initiative designed to help entrepreneurs modernize their operations and stay competitive in an increasingly digital economy.

Small business owner smiling while turning the sign for the reopening of the place after the quarantine due to covid-19. Happy businesswoman standing at her restaurant or coffee shop gate with open signboard. Close up of woman&quot;u2019s hands holding sign now we are open support local business.

Stock Photo

Backed by support from the Rocket Community Fund, the program will provide $1,000 microgrants to 140 Detroit small business owners. The funding is aimed at closing the digital divide that often limits the growth of smaller, locally owned businesses, particularly those operating with limited staff and resources.

Why Technology Access Matters for Small Businesses

According to the city, the grants can be used for a wide range of technology upgrades that improve daily business operations. Eligible expenses include laptops and tablets, point-of-sale systems, accounting and payroll software, e-commerce platforms, and even emerging technology tools such as AI platforms. These upgrades can help business owners streamline processes, better manage finances, reach new customers online, and improve overall efficiency.

"Small businesses are the heart of Detroit's economy, and they deserve access to the tools that help them grow and succeed," said Mayor Mary Sheffield, in a news release announcing the program. "This funding will make it easier for neighborhood small businesses to modernize, reach more customers, and operate more efficiently."

Who Is Eligible to Apply

The Detroit Small Business Technology Fund is specifically designed to support the city's smallest enterprises. To qualify, businesses must have 10 or fewer employees, generate less than $500,000 in annual revenue, and be affiliated with one of the participating partner organizations, as outlined by the city.

A business sign that word ‘Open’ on cafe or restaurant hang on door at entrance. Small business owner turning the sign for the reopening (Over 3 Million Black-Owned Businesses Thriving in the U.S.)kckate16/ Getty Images

More information about eligibility and participating organizations is expected to be shared through the City of Detroit and DEGC in the coming weeks.

DetroitDetroit Economic Growth CorpDetroit Small Business Technology FundMary Sheffieldsmall business
Clay ChurchWriter
Related Stories
OLD WESTBURY, NEW YORK - JANUARY 21: Young hockey players take to the pond as temperatures in the region remain below freezing on January 21, 2024 in Old Westbury, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Local NewsFrozen Fish Fiasco Returns to Clark Park for 17th Year of Outdoor HockeyHeather Matthews
RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 19: A Skydio quadcopter drone of the U.S. military hovers over the venue of the 15th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base on September 19, 2023 in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany. The group is an alliance of approximately 50 countries that is supplying Ukraine with military hardware to help it in its ongoing war with Russia. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Local NewsDearborn Launches Michigan’s First Drone-Enhanced Crime Monitoring System for Rapid EmergencyHeather Matthews
Female Primary Or Elementary School Teacher Reads Story To Multi-Cultural Class Seated In Classroom
Local News90-Year-Old Teacher Sets Guinness Record for Longest Career at 67 YearsHeather Matthews
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect