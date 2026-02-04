ContestsEvents
New Documentary Explores Coretta Scott King’s Questions About MLK Assassination

History books often focus on Martin Luther King Jr.’s powerful speeches and leadership. But behind the scenes, Coretta Scott King was fighting a battle of her own. A new documentary…

Kayla Morgan
American civil rights campaigner, and widow of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Coretta Scott King (1927 - 2006) speaks to a crowd, Washington, DC, September 18, 1981.
(Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

History books often focus on Martin Luther King Jr.’s powerful speeches and leadership. But behind the scenes, Coretta Scott King was fighting a battle of her own. A new documentary now in development plans to tell that story, shining a light on her determination to seek answers about her husband’s death.

A New Look at a Familiar Story

Titled King vs. The United States of America, the feature-length documentary is being developed by Byron Allen and filmmaker Ava DuVernay, according to Deadline. Instead of retelling what many people already know, the film shifts the focus to Coretta Scott King’s long effort to question the official version of events surrounding the assassination.

Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated on April 4, 1968, at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis. James Earl Ray was arrested and took responsibility for the crime, though he later recanted his confession. The case was officially closed with Ray blamed as the lone gunman.

But Coretta Scott King never fully accepted that explanation.

Doubts and Unanswered Questions

For decades, she pushed for more investigation. She believed there were unanswered questions about who was really responsible. Over time, her concerns gained more attention.

In the 1970s, a U.S. Senate committee revealed that the FBI, under J. Edgar Hoover, had conducted illegal surveillance and harassment campaigns against Dr. King. This information fueled suspicion and raised deeper concerns about possible government involvement.

Then, in 1999, a Memphis jury concluded that King was the victim of a wider conspiracy involving “government agencies” and other actors. While the verdict did not lead to criminal charges, it supported what King’s family had believed for years: that there was more to the story.

The documentary will revisit these key moments and examine how Coretta Scott King continued pressing for truth long after the world had moved on.

A Personal Mission

Byron Allen made it clear this project means a great deal to him. He said, “My passion and dedication to exposing the historic secret trial regarding Dr. King’s assassination is unshakable.”

Ava DuVernay also expressed a deep commitment to telling this story carefully and thoughtfully. She previously directed Selma in 2014, a film that explored Martin Luther King Jr.’s leadership during the civil rights movement. With this new documentary, she turns her attention to Coretta Scott King’s strength and persistence.

More Than a Widow

One of the most important goals of King vs. The United States of America is to show Coretta Scott King as more than just Dr. King’s widow. After his death, she became a powerful leader in her own right.

She advocated for racial justice, women’s rights, LGBTQ equality, and the fight against apartheid. She also founded the King Center in Atlanta, helping preserve her husband’s legacy while building her own.

The documentary will explore how she balanced grief with activism, and how she refused to let questions about her husband’s assassination fade away.

Bringing the Story to Life

In addition to Allen and DuVernay, the project will be produced by Carolyn Folks, Jennifer Lucas, Chris Charalambous, and Matthew Signer. Together, they aim to present a deeper look at a chapter of American history that still sparks debate.

By focusing on Coretta Scott King’s determination, the film promises to remind viewers that the search for truth can last a lifetime. And sometimes, the quiet strength behind a movement can be just as powerful as the voice that first led it.

