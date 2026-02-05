Michigan Teen Builds Growing Nonprofit to Restore Confidence Through Clothing

From Hoodies for the Homeless to a Michigan Movement

A Birmingham high school senior is proving that age is no barrier or excuse to making a meaningful difference. Tessa Shane, a senior at Seaholm High School, has turned a personal transition into a powerful mission to help people feel confident and cared for through her growing nonprofit, The Donation Closet.

Shane's journey into community service began in 2024, after she stepped away from organized sports and sought a new outlet. That search led her to Hoodies for the Homeless, a New Jersey-based organization that provides warm clothing to people in need. Inspired by its mission, Shane launched a Michigan chapter of the organization and quickly mobilized friends, family, and neighbors to donate hoodies and other clothing items.

The Birth of The Donation Closet

As donations began pouring in, Shane realized she needed a larger plan, and more space. What started as boxes piling up at her home soon transformed her family's basement into a full-scale donation hub. Seeing both the need and the momentum, Shane took the next step. In the summer of last year, she officially founded The Donation Closet, a nonprofit dedicated to coordinating clothing drives and distributing items to organizations and individuals across Metro Detroit.

Since its launch, The Donation Closet has collected nearly 10,000 garments, ranging from everyday clothing to seasonal essentials. Shane personally delivers donations to shelters, community closets, and nonprofit partners. On Wednesday, she brought a large delivery to the Michigan Foster Care Closet in Ann Arbor, an organization that allows children in foster care to shop for clothing free of charge. The Foster Care Closet serves 120 to 150 youth each month, underscoring the ongoing demand for clothing donations.

The Donation Closet has now supported roughly 18 nonprofit organizations, as well as individual families in crisis. Shane even helped send clothing to families affected by the Los Angeles wildfires, expanding her impact beyond Michigan.

Looking Ahead: Taking The Donation Closet to College

For Shane, the mission goes beyond clothes. She says helping people feel condident in what they wear can make a real difference in their self-esteem and daily lives. As she prepares to head to college, Shane has no plans to slow down. She hopes to launch a new chapter of The Donation Closet wherever she lands, inspiring other young people to look around their communities and find ways to give back.

Her message is simple: meaningful change can start right at home, even in a basement.

Tessa Shane and The Donation Closet are definitely 'What's Good Detroit.'