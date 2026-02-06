ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Baby Bash Says ‘Suga Suga’ Video Led to UPS Lawsuit

When you think of “Suga Suga,” you probably think of smooth vibes, early 2000s radio, and that catchy hook. You probably do not think of delivery trucks and lawsuits. But…

Kayla Morgan
Frankie J, right, and Baby Bash perform at Warehouse Live-Ballroom on September 10, 2015 in Houston, Texas.
Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

When you think of “Suga Suga,” you probably think of smooth vibes, early 2000s radio, and that catchy hook. You probably do not think of delivery trucks and lawsuits. But according to Baby Bash, that sweet summer hit came with some not-so-sweet legal drama.

A Uniform Problem

On Wednesday, February 4, Baby Bash hopped on X and shared the “Suga Suga” music video with a surprising story behind it. Along with the clip, he wrote: "We actually got sued by UPS for using that Uniform on her? (then she went on to join the pussycat dolls) true story."

The woman he is talking about is Jessica Sutta. She later became a member of The Pussycat Dolls in the early 2000s. At the time of the video, though, she appeared as a love interest wearing a brown delivery-style outfit.

A day later, Baby Bash posted the same message on Instagram, giving even more detail. "True Story!! And Yes Jessica went on to Joined the Pussycat dolls.. My Label had to settle with UPS!! 🤦‍♂️😂😂,” he wrote. He then added: "What a Journey i been on!"

The Look in Question

In the “Suga Suga” video, which also featured singer Frankie J, Sutta is seen wearing a brown top and matching shorts. The outfit looks inspired by a delivery uniform, but it is far from standard issue. Instead of long pants, she wears short shorts. The collared shirt is tied at the waist, showing her midriff.

According to Baby Bash, that creative fashion choice caused a problem. While it is not clear exactly what UPS objected to, the company reportedly did not appreciate how the uniform was being portrayed.

It is still unclear what the final outcome of the alleged lawsuit was. However, this is not the first time Baby Bash has talked about it.

Talking About It Years Later

Back in 2017, Baby Bash and Frankie J sat down with Billboard. According to the outlet, they discussed being "sued by UPS because the woman dressed up in a delivery uniform displayed a little bit too much butt cheek in the music video."

That explanation makes it sound like the issue was not just the uniform itself, but how it was styled and shown on screen. Unfortunately, the video interview where they addressed the lawsuit appears to no longer exist, so fans cannot revisit the moment themselves.

Even so, the story has now resurfaced thanks to Baby Bash’s recent social media posts. For a song that felt light and carefree, the behind-the-scenes drama adds a surprising twist.

“Suga Suga” remains one of the most recognizable songs of the early 2000s. It helped define Baby Bash’s career and became a staple of the era. And while fans still sing along to its smooth hook, they now have one more fun fact to share: that sweet hit once came with a delivery of legal trouble.

As Baby Bash put it, "What a Journey i been on!"

Baby Bashfrankie j
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
J Balvin arrives at Universal Media Group's The 68th Grammy Awards After Party at Nya Studios on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicJ Balvin Credits Jay-Z as Mentor While Latin Music Earns Recognition at the GRAMMYs
Lil Jon (L) and Nathan Smith attend the Pencils of Promise 10th Anniversary Gala at Duggal Greenhouse on October 24, 2018 in Brooklyn, New York.
MusicLil Jon’s Son DJ Young Slade Reportedly Dead at 27Kayla Morgan
J. Cole Releases Double Album, “The Fall-Off”
MusicJ. Cole Releases Double Album, “The Fall-Off”Randi Moultrie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect