Baby Bash Says ‘Suga Suga’ Video Led to UPS Lawsuit

When you think of “Suga Suga,” you probably think of smooth vibes, early 2000s radio, and that catchy hook. You probably do not think of delivery trucks and lawsuits. But according to Baby Bash, that sweet summer hit came with some not-so-sweet legal drama.

A Uniform Problem

On Wednesday, February 4, Baby Bash hopped on X and shared the “Suga Suga” music video with a surprising story behind it. Along with the clip, he wrote: "We actually got sued by UPS for using that Uniform on her? (then she went on to join the pussycat dolls) true story."

The woman he is talking about is Jessica Sutta. She later became a member of The Pussycat Dolls in the early 2000s. At the time of the video, though, she appeared as a love interest wearing a brown delivery-style outfit.

A day later, Baby Bash posted the same message on Instagram, giving even more detail. "True Story!! And Yes Jessica went on to Joined the Pussycat dolls.. My Label had to settle with UPS!! 🤦‍♂️😂😂,” he wrote. He then added: "What a Journey i been on!"

The Look in Question

In the “Suga Suga” video, which also featured singer Frankie J, Sutta is seen wearing a brown top and matching shorts. The outfit looks inspired by a delivery uniform, but it is far from standard issue. Instead of long pants, she wears short shorts. The collared shirt is tied at the waist, showing her midriff.

According to Baby Bash, that creative fashion choice caused a problem. While it is not clear exactly what UPS objected to, the company reportedly did not appreciate how the uniform was being portrayed.

It is still unclear what the final outcome of the alleged lawsuit was. However, this is not the first time Baby Bash has talked about it.

Talking About It Years Later

Back in 2017, Baby Bash and Frankie J sat down with Billboard. According to the outlet, they discussed being "sued by UPS because the woman dressed up in a delivery uniform displayed a little bit too much butt cheek in the music video."

That explanation makes it sound like the issue was not just the uniform itself, but how it was styled and shown on screen. Unfortunately, the video interview where they addressed the lawsuit appears to no longer exist, so fans cannot revisit the moment themselves.

Even so, the story has now resurfaced thanks to Baby Bash’s recent social media posts. For a song that felt light and carefree, the behind-the-scenes drama adds a surprising twist.

“Suga Suga” remains one of the most recognizable songs of the early 2000s. It helped define Baby Bash’s career and became a staple of the era. And while fans still sing along to its smooth hook, they now have one more fun fact to share: that sweet hit once came with a delivery of legal trouble.