ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Christopher Reid Says ‘New Year, New Heart, New Vibration’ After Life-Saving Transplant

If you grew up watching House Party or trying to perfect that sky-high fade in the mirror, Christopher Reid probably felt larger than life. He was the energetic half of…

Kayla Morgan
Rappers Christopher "Kid" Reid performs during the premiere of "Boombox! A Vegas Residency on Shuffle" at Westgate Las Vegas Resort &amp; Casino on August 31, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Fan Rebellion

If you grew up watching House Party or trying to perfect that sky-high fade in the mirror, Christopher Reid probably felt larger than life. He was the energetic half of Kid ’N Play, cracking jokes, dancing nonstop, and lighting up movie screens. But recently, the hip-hop icon faced something far more serious than a dance battle.

Christopher Reid has a second chance at life.

The star revealed that he underwent a heart transplant after being diagnosed with congestive heart failure. In a sit-down interview with Good Morning America's Michael Strahan that aired on Thursday, Feb. 5, Reid opened up about the frightening health scare and the gratitude he now feels every day.

“New year, new heart, new vibration,” Reid said.

When Something Didn’t Feel Right

Reid explained that his health problems did not appear overnight. Over the past year, he began noticing small changes that slowly became harder to ignore.

“I started to feel a little bit more fatigued than before,” Reid explained. “And then when you feel that shortness of breath, sleeping a lot more than normal. And I think sometimes you kind of just chalk it up to, ‘I’m getting older, the road is harsh.’ "

Like many people, Reid initially blamed aging and a busy lifestyle. Feeling tired or winded can seem normal, especially after decades in entertainment. But by July, things took a serious turn. His symptoms became so severe that he went to the emergency room.

That is when doctors gave him news that stopped everything.

“Congestive heart failure,” Reid said. “That’s a bad one.”

A Life or Death Moment

At first, doctors tried treating Reid with medication. For a short time, it seemed like things might improve. But just weeks later, he returned to his cardiologist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles with worsening swelling.

“He came in very swollen again,” said Dr. Erika Jones. “That is a little unusual in somebody who has been started on treatment, for the swelling to come back that quickly.”

More testing revealed the situation was even more serious. Reid’s heart failure was beginning to affect other organs. Doctors rushed him to the ICU and told him a heart transplant was his only option.

“When we think about status for heart transplant, he was very high on that list because of how ill he was,” said cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Laura DiChiacchio. “[He was] really dealing with a life or death situation.”

Those are heavy words for anyone to hear. For Reid, they marked the beginning of a long and emotional journey.

Choosing Gratitude

Even in the middle of fear and uncertainty, Reid said he wanted to approach the situation with a grateful mindset.

“I wanted to let them know at the same time, ‘Hey, I am worthy of this,’ ” he said. “If I do get this gift, I intend to respect it and really live life to the fullest.”

Then came the call that would change everything.

Just nine days later, doctors told him a donor heart was available.

“They’re saying, ‘We got the heart and we want to put it in tomorrow night at 10 p.m.,’ ” Reid recalled. “About seven hours later, I have a new heart.”

In less than a day, his life was transformed.

A Beautiful Life

Now in recovery, Reid says he feels renewed, both physically and emotionally.

“I hope that I’m the same person, but that I’m a better version of myself,” he said. “Because man, this thing, this is a beautiful life.”

His story comes during American Heart Month in February, a national campaign focused on raising awareness about cardiovascular disease. According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. It is a serious issue that often goes unnoticed until it becomes an emergency.

Reid hopes his experience will inspire others to pay attention to their health, especially people of color, who can face higher risks and barriers to care.

“A lot of people be walking around with heart disease because they don’t go to the doctor,” Reid said. “You might not [get over it]. So I’m urging all of my fans, all of y’all’s loved ones too — get it checked out.”

Looking Ahead

Instead of slowing down, Reid is looking forward. Strahan shared that the musician is already working on a new special, planning additional Kid ’N Play tour dates, and writing a book.

Its title feels especially meaningful: Heart of the Matter.

For a man once known for high-top fades and high-energy performances, this new chapter may be his most powerful yet. Christopher Reid is still dancing through life, but now he is doing it with a brand new heart and a deeper appreciation for every single beat.

Good Morning America airs weekdays beginning at 7 a.m. ET on ABC.

Christopher "Kid" ReidKid & Play
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Fans of the "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" movie gather during the Texas Frightmare Weekend in Irving, Texas on May 18, 2024.
EntertainmentA24 Wins Texas Chainsaw Massacre Rights After Months-Long Bidding WarJennifer Eggleston
Halle Berry Confirms Engagement to Van Hunt
EntertainmentHalle Berry Confirms Engagement to Van HuntRandi Moultrie
Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
EntertainmentMegan Thee Stallion Lands Guest Role on NBC’s ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’Kayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect