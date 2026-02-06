Eminem’s Signed Air Jordan 4 Sneakers Sell for $5,120 at MusiCares Auction

The impact Eminem has had in the world of sneakers through his collaborations with various brands like the Carhartt x Air Jordan 4, as well as the respect he has gained from sneakerheads over time, will create long-lasting additions to sneaker collections around the world. Therefore, whenever his personal shoes go up for sale, there is significantly higher demand from collectors.

Eminem has maintained a consistent pattern of charitable giving through MusiCares auctions. In 2023, he donated a pair of all-white Nike Air Max sneakers that sold for $40,000. Building on that history, he personally donated signed Nike Air Jordan 4 sneakers to a MusiCares charity auction hosted by Julien's Auctions on Feb. 1, supporting musicians facing financial or medical hardship.

The auction took place ahead of the GRAMMY Awards and featured Eminem's Nike Air Jordan 4 sneakers in size 10.5. Both shoes were signed on the medial side, with his Shady nickname on each, using a black marker. The shoes also came in their original red shoebox, which enhances their appeal to collectors.

At the 2026 MusiCares auction, these signed Air Jordan 4 shoes sold for $5,120 to an anonymous buyer. They were sold well above the presale estimate of $2,000 to $3,000. The result underscored the continued market strength of Eminem-associated memorabilia, even when compared to prior high-profile charity sales.