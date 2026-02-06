MiSide’s Cupid’s Care Diaper Drive Helping Metro-Detroit Families

This February, the MiSide Community Impact Network is running its Cupid’s Care Diaper Drive, an effort to help local families facing diaper need. The need for diapers often goes unmet because government assistance programs such as SNAP and WIC do not cover them. With the rising cost of baby essentials, many parents struggle to afford enough diapers for their infants and toddlers, making community support essential.

MiSide, a Detroit-based nonprofit dedicated to strengthening families and communities, aims to collect 10,000 diapers in a matter of weeks. Diapers of all sizes are welcome, and supporters can contribute by dropping them off at designated locations throughout Metro-Detroit through February 28.

Drop-Off Locations (Metro Detroit):

McKenny Community Center — 19750 Burt Road, Detroit, MI

MiSide EarlyYears — 19176 Northrop Street, Detroit, MI

MiSide Health — 5716 Michigan Avenue, Detroit, MI

MiSide Health — 1700 Waterman Street, Detroit, MI

MSUFCU Sashabaw Branch — 6051 Sashabaw Road, Clarkston, MI

MSUFCU Auburn Hills Branch — 3220 University Drive, Auburn Hills, MI

MSUFCU Berkley Branch — 1833 Coolidge Highway, Berkley, MI

MSUFCU Congress Street Branch — 243 W. Congress Street, Detroit, MI

MSUFCU Novi Branch — 43420 Grand River Avenue, Novi, MI

MSUFCU Brighton Branch — 8510 W Grand River Avenue, Brighton, MI

MSUFCU Ortonville Branch — 4 South Street, Ortonville, MI

Omega Coney Island — 22501 W. 8 Mile Road, Detroit, MI

Java House — 17336 Lahser Street, Detroit, MI

Jessica Blair Beauty Supply — 18724 Grand River Avenue, Detroit, MI

Amazing Dental — 22972 Lahser Street, Southfield, MI