This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: February 6

Feb. 6 is a day to remember in hip-hop and R&B history. Shady/Aftermath propelled 50 Cent into the mainstream by releasing his debut studio album, Get Rich Or Die Tryin', in 2003. It would peak at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Also on this date, in 1950, Natalie Cole was born. She would become the first African American to win a GRAMMY for Best New Artist in 1976. Check out these interesting moments, notable performances, and cultural milestones on February 6th in hip-hop and R&B history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

From dropping record-selling albums and releasing chart-topping hits to getting certified Platinum, February 6th is a significant date in hip-hop and R&B history:

1954: "I'll Be True" by Faye Adams was ranked No. 1 as the Best Sellers in Stores on the Billboard chart.

Cultural Milestones

Feb. 6 features several cultural milestones and events, demonstrating the influence, impact, and perceptions of hip-hop and R&B on society:

2003: ABC's 20/20 aired Living With Michael Jackson, a documentary about the musician's lifestyle.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Feb. 6 saw notable recordings and show-stopping live performances by celebrated hip-hop and R&B artists:

2010: Hope for Haiti Now, a live performance album, reached No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 Chart. It featured top artists such as Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Rihanna, Shakira, Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, and Sting.

Industry Changes and Challenges

On this date, the hip-hop and R&B scene experienced changes and challenges, with artists facing lawsuits and others passing on:

1960: Jesse Belvin, the R&B singer renowned for co-writing "Earth Angel (Will You Be Mine)," died aged 27.

