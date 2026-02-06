Win tickets to The R&B Lovers Tour with Keith Sweat, Joe, Dru Hill & Ginuwine to the Fox Theatre!

Get ready for a night of smooth grooves, timeless vocals, and unforgettable energy as The R&B Lovers Tour comes to the Fox Theatre on June 20! Featuring Keith Sweat, Joe, Dru Hill, and Ginuwine, this is the show for anyone who loves real R&B — the kind that makes you dance, sing along, and feel every word.

The BOUNCE has your FREE tickets to the show! Register below for your chance to win!

From slow jams to upbeat classics, this all-star lineup is set to deliver an incredible evening of music that defined a generation. Whether you grew up with these legendary voices or you’re discovering their sound for the first time, this concert will take you on a journey through decades of soulful hits and pure talent.

Keith Sweat, the king of New Jack Swing, will bring his signature sound with songs like “Twisted,” “Make It Last Forever,” and “Nobody.” Joe, known for his silky-smooth voice, will light up the stage with ballads like “I Wanna Know” and “All the Things (Your Man Won’t Do).” Dru Hill, with their powerhouse harmonies, will have the crowd singing every word to “Tell Me,” “In My Bed,” and “Beauty.” And Ginuwine, one of R&B’s most charismatic performers, will keep the energy high with favorites like “Pony,” “So Anxious,” and “Differences.”

This isn’t just a concert — it’s a celebration of R&B at its finest, bringing together four artists whose music has stood the test of time.

Here’s what to expect:

Don’t miss this chance to experience a night packed with passion, nostalgia, and pure R&B excellence.

Grab your tickets now at Ticketmaster.com, 313Presents.com, or in person at the Xfinity Box Office at Little Caesars Arena.

Register below for your chance to win!