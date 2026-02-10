Doja Cat Tells Fellow Stars To Stop Sharing Personal Lives on Social Media

Doja Cat is back at it with her blunt thoughts on celebrity culture, privacy, and oversharing — this time on social media. The artist has gradually become bold, unapologetic, and uninhibited in how she presents her public self, unlike most celebrities, who continue to post very personal content for their followers every day on various social networks. Her last post sparked a major debate on social media about whether celebrities should give their fans access to their everyday lives 24/7 or maintain some distance from the general public.

On Feb. 7, Doja Cat shared a public TikTok video framed as a public service announcement. In the clip and a subsequent live TikTok chat, she addressed fellow celebrities directly, telling them to shut up, stop divulging personal details, and be more mysterious. The message emphasized her belief that constant visibility can diminish public appeal rather than strengthen it.

This video has gone viral. Some viewers took it as a direct attack on celebrities who are vocal about political issues and what's going on in the world. Others viewed this video as an extension of Doja Cat's opinions on how "open" celebrities should be and how they conduct themselves in the online world, rather than telling people not to talk about serious things.