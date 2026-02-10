“Michael” Movie Premier at Bel Air Luxury Cinema April 24th! You can win tickets to this Exclusive Invite Only Premier!
One of the most talked-about films of the year arrives in theaters on April 24, 2026. MICHAEL, The BOUNCE has your ONLY way to see this movie premier!
Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Antoine Fuqua, brings the life of Michael Jackson to the big screen in a powerful and cinematic way. This highly anticipated biopic goes beyond the music to explore the moments, ambition, and drive that shaped one of the most influential artists of all time.
The BOUNCE will take over the Bel Air Luxury Cinema in Detroit for the evening to premier this movie with hundreds of BOUNCE listeners and Michael fans.
The film traces Michael’s journey from the early days as the standout lead of The Jackson 5 through the beginning of his groundbreaking solo career. Audiences will see the determination, creativity, and family dynamics that helped define a cultural icon whose impact is still felt today.
Making his feature film debut, Jaafar Jackson stars as Michael, delivering a performance rooted in authenticity. He’s joined by an impressive cast including Nia Long, Miles Teller, Colman Domingo, and Laura Harrier, adding depth and emotion to this untold story.
BOUNCE will give opportunities to attend the Michael movie premier with on air giveaways, web contests and ticket drop van hits leading up to the premier date of April 24th.
- This is a 21 years of age or older event only
- Show starts at 10pm
- Thank you to our sponsors, Kajy Law, Black Film Festival, Smart Bus
ALL winners and participants are encouraged to Dress up with your Best Michael Jackson look for the premier!
Register below for your chance wo win!
Contest details: For this contest, enter online at 1051thebounce.com by completing the entry form between 6:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Tuesday February 10, 2026 and 11:00Pm Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Wednesday April 22, 2026. 105.1 The BOUNCE will randomly select up to two-hundred (200) winners on or before Wednesday April 22, 2026 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $TBD. Up to two-hundred (200) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of 105.1 The BOUNCE. BOUNCE's General Contest Rules apply and are available by Here: Bounce Master Rules - 105.1 The Bounce