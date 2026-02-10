U.S. Curling Duo Sparks Wild Celebration After Olympic Semifinal Win
Team USA is officially playing for gold in mixed doubles curling.
Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin secured the United States its first Olympic medal in mixed doubles curling with a 9-8 semifinal win over Italy at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina.
The match came down to the final shot.
With the score tight and the pressure high, Thiesse delivered a perfect stone that knocked Italy’s center stone out of the house and shifted another toward the edge of the target. With guidance from Dropkin, the shot sealed a 9-8 victory and sent the Americans to the gold medal match.
After the win, Dropkin, of Massachusetts, and Thiesse, of Minnesota, whooped and hollered, hugging tightly. For Thiesse, this marks her second Olympic appearance after competing at the 2018 PyeongChang Games, where she placed eighth with the women’s team. It is Dropkin’s first Olympic Games.
A Duo Built on Experience
The pair has built toward this moment quickly. They teamed up in 2022 and gave the U.S. its first world title in mixed doubles curling in 2023.
Curling runs deep for both athletes. Dropkin has described it as "like religion" to him.
"I grew up at the curling club," the 30-year-old told CBS News. "My parents were super involved with a junior program at our curling club. My brother was five years older. He was already curling. I followed in his footsteps. I was like his shadow."
Thiesse is the daughter of Linda Christensen, who also competed for Team USA and is a two-time U.S. senior national champion and one-time world senior champion.
Gold Medal Match Set
Now, the mixed doubles team of Thiesse and Dropkin will take on Sweden in the Gold Medal Match on Tuesday at 12:05 EST. By reaching the final, they have already secured a medal for Team USA. A win would mark only the third time the United States has medaled in Olympic curling and the first time in mixed doubles.
They will face Swedish siblings Isabella and Rasmus Wrana, who defeated Great Britain’s Jennifer Dodds and Brett Mouat 9-3 in the other semifinal.
One more strong performance, and Team USA can turn a historic run into a gold medal finish.