Detroit Tigers Celebrate 125 Years With Massive 2026 Promotional Schedule

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 09: Fans watch the seventh inning between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians during Game Three of the Division Series at Comerica Park on October 09, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers have officially unveiled their much-anticipated 2026 promotional schedule, promising an exciting mix of special events, giveaways, themed celebrations, and fan experiences at Comerica Park throughout the next season. As the team celebrates its 125th anniversary, fans will have plenty of reason to cheer beyond the on-field action.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 09: Fans watch the seventh inning between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians during Game Three of the Division Series at Comerica Park on October 09, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The festivities kick off with Opening Day on Friday, April 3rd, against the St. Louis Cardinals, the first of several marquee weekends planned for the season. Other highlighted series include Strike Out Cancer (May 15-17), Black in Baseball (June 19-21), and a 125th Anniversary Celebration in late July. The season closes with ¡Fiesta Tigres! in September, spotlighting Latin culture and fan engagement.

Detroit Tigers 2025

Giveaways and Fan Perks Every Saturday

Fans will want to arrive extra early to select Saturday home games, as the first 15,000 attendees will receive special giveaway items.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 27: The Detroit Tigers celebrate in the clubhouse after winning the game against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park on September 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

While specific items will be revealed later, past promotions have included replica jerseys, hats, mugs, and more, creating valuable keepsakes for fans of all ages to enjoy.

Community & Appreciation Games

Beyond giveaways, the Tigers are recognizing important groups and causes throughout the season with themed Community Engagement games.

These included Pink Out the Park (breast cancer awareness), Law Enforcement Night, Military Appreciation, Pride Night, and Educator Appreciation nights. Father's Day, Girl Scouts, first responders, and union members also receive dedicated game recognition.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 27: The Detroit Tigers pose for a group photo after their win against the Chicago White Sox and clinching a wild card berth at Comerica Park on September 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Fun Pop Culture & Heritage Themes

The 2026 schedule embraces fun with a variety of themed matchups: Star Wars Night, Harry Potter Night, Margaritaville Night, and even a Grateful Dead celebration.

Heritage games honoring Jewish, Macedonian, Filipino, Italian, Irish, and Hispanic cultures will connect Detroit's diverse fan base with baseball's rich traditions.

Local College & Bark in the Park Nights

College communities get their spotlight too, as several universities, including Michigan State, Wayne State, Central Michigan, and the University of Michigan, are featured throughout home games. Plus, dog lovers can bring their pups to Bark in the Park nights throughout the season.

With more than 50 games featuring giveaways and special events, the 2026 Tigers promo calendar offers something for every fan, whether you're chasing bobbleheads, enjoying themed nights, or celebrating heritage and community.

Tickets and details on giveaways and special ticket packages are available at the Tigers' official site.