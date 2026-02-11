Jaafar Jackson Says He ‘Had to Earn’ Playing Michael Jackson

Jaafar Jackson is stepping into one of the most iconic roles in music history. In the upcoming film Michael, he portrays his late uncle, Michael Jackson, and new behind-the-scenes footage shows just how seriously he took the job.

A preview released Tuesday, Feb. 10, offers a first look at Jaafar’s transformation into the King of Pop. From the signature dance moves to the stage presence, the 29-year-old appears focused on honoring Michael’s legacy while proving himself as an actor.

Earning the Role

Jaafar admits acting was never part of his original plan.

"I never dreamed to be an actor or even thought of playing him. But I knew it was a calling," Jaafar, 29, says in the video. "Embodying Michael, I really had to earn the role and prove to the filmmakers that I was capable of becoming Michael. Essentially it was starting at the roots and finding the authenticity."

Rather than relying on his family connection, Jaafar says he worked to build the performance from the ground up. He studied Michael’s movements, energy, and dedication to perfection.

Jaafar, one of Jermaine Jackson’s seven children, says the atmosphere on set reflected how much Michael still means to people.

He shared that he "felt that love for Michael every day on set from the crew and the cast. Everybody had that love and wanted to put their heart and soul into it."

Convincing the Filmmakers

Producer Graham King explained how difficult the casting process was.

"Going through this process of who can play Michael, how do you even start with that? And then, of course, I meet Jaafar Jackson."

Director Antoine Fuqua had initial doubts but quickly changed his mind.

"Day one, all I could think of was, 'Can Jaafar really pull this off?' Man, when the music started and he hit those first few moves, I mean, this guy killed it. I looked at Graham and Graham looked at me, I was like, 'Who is this guy?!' "

Fuqua, 60, adds that Jaafar "has the desire — like Michael — to be the best."

The Story Behind the Star

The film also stars Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Laura Harrier as Suzanne de Passe, Juliano Valdi as young Michael, and Miles Teller as John Branca.

Lionsgate describes Michael as a "cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of one of the most influential artists the world has ever known." Among the long-delayed film's producers are co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate, John Branca and John McClain.

According to the official synopsis, the movie explores Michael’s life "beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson Five, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world."

Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009, at age 50. He is survived by his three children: Prince, Paris and Bigi, formerly known as Blanket, who are now 28, 27 and 23.