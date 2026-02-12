‘Everything Is A Lot.’ Tour Hits the Road With Wale and Smino

Wale and Smino are joining forces for a major summer tour with a title that feels especially timely. “Everything Is A Lot. The Tour.” will bring the two artists to cities across the United States for a 22-date run that highlights both of their evolving careers.

The tour is, according to a press release, set to marry “Wale’s deeply personal new era and Smino’s diverse sonic palette.” That combination points to a show that balances reflective lyricism with creative, genre-blending production. Both artists are known for pushing their sound forward while staying connected to their roots.

A Nationwide Summer Schedule

The pair will be on the road from late May through early July, and will hit up Los Angeles, Denver, Orlando, Charlotte, New York, and Detroit, among other locales, before wrapping up July 2nd in Minneapolis. The schedule stretches from the West Coast to the Midwest and East Coast, offering fans in major markets the chance to see the collaboration live.

Tickets will be available soon. An artist ticket pre-sale begins on Thursday, February 12th at 10 a.m. local time, with a general on-sale following on Friday, February 13th at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster. Fans hoping to attend should plan accordingly, as demand is expected to be high.

The Album at the Center

The tour takes its name from Wale’s eighth studio album, which dropped in November. The project has been widely praised and is already being heralded as a high point for its emotional resonance and inventive lyrical displays from the veteran MC. For Wale, the album marks a continued commitment to vulnerability and thoughtful storytelling.

Smino has also been active. He spent 2025 on the road as part of his “Kountry Kousins Tour,” building momentum through strong live performances. He is currently “teasing a new project set to drop later this spring,” suggesting that fans may hear unreleased material during the upcoming shows.

Together, the two artists bring distinct strengths. Wale’s introspective writing and steady presence complement Smino’s experimental approach and melodic flow. The pairing offers a well-rounded experience that reflects where both artists stand creatively.

05/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

05/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

05/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24

05/30 – Del Mar, CA @ The Sound

06/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

06/03 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

06/06 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

06/07 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

06/08 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

06/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

06/14 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

06/15 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ FTL War Memorial Auditorium

06/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

06/19 – Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome by Rutter Mills

06/20 – Washington, DC @ The Plaza Stage at Nationals Park

06/22 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

06/25 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues

06/26 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

06/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

06/30 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

07/01 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed Fairgrounds

07/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore