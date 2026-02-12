ContestsEvents
McDonald’s Bringing Back Shamrock Shake

Randi Moultrie

MIAMI, FL – NOVEMBER 14: A McDonald’s restaurant is seen on November 14, 2013 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

That's right, February is flying by, and March is right around the corner. What does that mean? St. Patrick's Day! McDonald's is getting ready to bring the luck with their staple, Shamrock Shake, returning to their menu.

McDonald's announced that their festive green treat will be making a return. Starting Tuesday, February 17, the Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will be back on the menu. The fast food chain announced Thursday the return plan for the festive drink.

"The Shamrock Shake®, made with our classic vanilla soft serve, blended with Shamrock syrup and topped with whipped cream, offers the perfect pairing," said McDonald's in a press release.

Both items will be available starting Tuesday nationwide. Customers can also check their mobile app to confirm and place their order ahead.

Head to McDonald's website for more information.

Fast FoodMcDonaldsSt. Patricks Day
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
