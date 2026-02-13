“By Detroit, For the World”: Jalen Rose and Tom Gores Announce Same Page Entertainment

NBA legend and longtime Detroit champion, Jalen Rose, is entering a new chapter of his career - this time behind the camera and in the executive suite.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JULY 28: Jalen Rose speaks the 14th annual Jalen Rose Leadership Academy Celebrity Golf Classic kick-off party, a PGD Global Production presented by MGM Grand Detroit on July 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

Rose has partnered with Tom Gores, Chairman and Founder of Platinum Equity and owner of the Detroit Pistons, to launch Same Page Entertainment, a Detroit-based, multi-media production company with a robust slate of projects set to debut beginning in 2026.

The new venture brings together two Michigan natives with different backgrounds but a shared commitment to storytelling, philanthropy, and economic investment in Detroit.

AUBURN HILLS, MI - OCTOBER 28: Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores throws tee shits into the stands during the Detroit Pistons home opener against the Orlando Magic at the Palace of Auburn Hills on October 28, 2016 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. Detroit won the game 108-82.

Rose, a proud alumnus of the University of Michigan, and Gores, who grew up in Flint and attended Michigan State University, say Same Page Entertainment was founded to spark cross-cultural conversation and foster deeper understanding through powerful, authentic stories, at a time when those conversations feel more necessary than ever.

A "By Detroit, For The World" Vision

Same Page Entertainment will focus on premium scripted and unscripted film, television, and podcast content, operating under a guiding philosophy Rose and Gores describe as "By Detroit, For The World." At launch, the company will prioritize stories rooted in Detroit and Michigan, highlighting the region's history, culture, and unsung legends, while collaborating with creatives who share its mission of authenticity and impact.

The company has quietly been building momentum for several years and already has an impressive lineup in development. Among the projects slated for release in early 2026 are a new television drama titled South West High, a feature documentary, a narrative feature film, and Rose's highly anticipated return to podcasting. The new audio and video podcast will be produced out of Same Page Entertainment's content studio in Downtown Detroit, further anchoring the company's operations and job creation in the city.

Also included in the launch slate is a documentary exploring the legacy of the McDonald's All American Games, one of the most influential stages for elite high school basketball players and a cornerstone of sports culture.

A Partnership Built on Philanthropy

The launch of Same Page Entertainment represents a natural evolution of Rose and Gores' long-standing relationship. The two first connected through their shared dedication to community investment and youth empowerment. Gore has been a key supporter of the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy, the public charter high school Rose founded in Detroit. For more than a decade, Platinum Equity has provided significant financial backing, mentorship opportunities, and resources to help the school and its students succeed.

"Jalen has always been an innovative storyteller and one of Detroit's biggest champions," Gore said in announcing the new company. "Our city is filled with unique and powerful voices that deserve to be heard. With Same Page Entertainment, we're creating a platform to amplify Detroit's creative talent and drive new economic opportunity."

Rose's "Ownership Era"

For Rose, Same Page Entertainment marks what he calls his "ownership era." After a career that has spanned college basketball stardom as a member of the Fab Five, a successful run in the NBA, and more than two decades in sports media and broadcasting, Rose says the time is right to expand his creative reach beyond sports.

"I've always been committed to my hometown," Rose said. "This is a full-circle moment. With Same Page, we're developing talent, creating jobs, and producing projects right here in Michigan. We're giving the people what they want."

Rose brings extensive storytelling experience to the company, including producing acclaimed projects like The Fab Five documentary and the viral short film, 81 Olives. Gores, meanwhile, has served as an executive producer on the award-winning Detroit-based documentary The Cave of Adullam, showcasing his own commitment to meaningful, community-driven storytelling.

Building a Detroit-Based Creative Engine

Same Page Entertainment will develop, produce, finance, and distribute original content across platforms, leveraging both an in-house team and third-party production partners. The company is represented by Paradigm Talent Agency, along with Fox Rothschild LLP and DKC.