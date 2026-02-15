This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: February 15

Feb. 15 is a significant day in hip-hop and R&B for many reasons. Megan Thee Stallion was born on this date in 1995. She rose to prominence with her 2020 smash single, “Savage,” whose remix (featuring Beyoncé) topped the Billboard Hot 100 and won Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards. She won a third GRAMMY award for Best New Artist at the same event, becoming only the second female rapper to do so since Lauryn Hill in 1999.

Cash Money Records boss and rapper Birdman was also born on this day in 1969. He is credited with discovering and mentoring Lil Wayne, with whom he would release the collaborative album Like Father, Like Son in 2006. Featuring hits like “Stuntin' Like My Daddy,” “Leather So Soft,” and “You Ain't Know,” the album debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top Rap Albums and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Several iconic albums and singles have been released on Feb. 15 over the years.

2000: Trick Daddy dropped his third album, Book of Thugs: Chapter A.K., Verse 47. With features from Twista, Mystikal, and Trina, it reached No. 26 on the Billboard 200 and No. 8 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.

Cultural Milestones

Feb. 15 has also been marked by important cultural milestones in R&B and hip-hop.

1969: Sly & The Family Stone's “Everyday People” began a four-week stay at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, earning the group their first number-one hit. The song also reached No. 1 on the Billboard R&B chart.

Industry Changes and Challenges

This day is also remembered for several unfortunate events that rocked the industry.

1961: Jackie Wilson was shot twice by a girlfriend named Juanita Jones in a fit of rage. While he survived the incident, he lost one of his kidneys.

