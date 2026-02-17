Remembering Rev. Jesse Jackson & His Impact on Detroit & The Nation

TULSA, OKLAHOMA – MAY 30: Rev. Jesse Jackson rests in a library at the AME Church in the Greenwood district on May 30, 2021 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. May 31st of this year marks the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre, when a white mob started looting, burning and murdering in Tulsa’s Greenwood neighborhood, then known as Black Wall Street, killing up to 300 people and displacing thousands more. Organizations and communities around Tulsa are preparing to honor and commemorate survivors and community residents. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Rev. Jesse Jackson, one of the most prominent figures in the American civil rights movement and a tireless advocate for justice, equality, and human dignity, has died at the age of 84. Jackson passed away on February 17, 2026, at his home, surrounded by family, ending a lifelong mission of uplifting the marginalized and amplifying the voices of the oppressed.

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 31: Civil Rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson visits with guests at the National Bar Association's annual convention on July 31, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. The National Bar Association is the nation's oldest and largest network of predominately black legal professionals. Former President Joe Biden was scheduled to speak at the event's awards gala later in the evening. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Born October 8, 1941, in Greenville, South Carolina, Jackson's journey from a segregated childhood to the forefront of the civil rights struggle is nothing short of historic. A close associate of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Jackson became a prominent leader after King's assassination and went on to found influential organizations such as the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition and spearheaded initiatives like Operation Breadbasket, working to improve economic conditions and employment opportunities for Black communities nationwide.

(Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for for National CARES Mentoring Movement) NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 30: Jesse Jackson speaks onstage during the National CARES Mentoring Movements 2nd Annual 'For the Love of Our Children' Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 30, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for for National CARES Mentoring Movement)

Jackson also made history in politics, becoming the first African American to mount serious campaigns for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1984 and 1988, breaking barriers and paving the way for future leaders. In recognition of his decades of service, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2000.

Jackson's Visits to Detroit and Impact on the Motor City

Throughout his life, Jackson maintained a strong connection to Detroit, a city with its own deep civil rights history and struggles for economic justice. His appearances in the city often centered on advocacy, community empowerment, and encouragement:

In the mid-1980s, Jackson frequently visited Detroit to address economic inequality and youth violence. During a 1985 rally at Cobo Arena, he spoke to thousands of high school students, famously urging them to choose "hope over dope," in a message promoting education and self-determination amid a backdrop of rising school violence and economic challenges.

Jackson also appeared in Detroit for celebrations honoring Dr. King, including MLK Day events, where he continued to push for continued action on civil rights, economic opportunity, and community unity. A notable event took place in January 2016, during a "Beyond the Dream" celebration at the Cobo Center alongside prominent performers and community leaders.

In 2019, Jackson was in Detroit to pay tribute to longtime Congressman John Conyers, celebrating Conyers' legacy in advancing civil rights legislation and public service, highlighting Jackson's deep ties to local leaders and Detroit's Black political community.

In 2024, Jackson and his song, former Congressman Jesse Jackson Jr., visited Eastern Michigan University "to discuss the role of people of color in voting and America's history," according to WEMU.

These visits weren't just symbolic; they underscored his belief in local action as part of national change, and Detroit was often a stage where economic justice, education reform, and voter empowerment came to the forefront.

A Life Of Justice, Advocacy, and Unwavering Committment

Jackson's commitment continued into his later years, even as he faced health challenges including Parkinson's disease and progressive supranuclear palsy, a rare neurodegenerative disorder he managed for over a decade. Despite these struggles, he remained a visible symbol of resistance and compassion up until the end, advocating for peace, equality, and justice on issues ranging from racial violence to global conflicts.

In a statement, his family described him as a "servant leader - not only to our family but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world." They urged the public to carry forward his work of justice and equality.