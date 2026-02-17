Rev. Jesse Jackson, Tireless Voice for Justice, Dies at 84

When people talk about giants of the civil rights movement, the name Jesse Jackson almost always comes up. He was the kind of leader who could preach on Sunday, march on Monday, and challenge presidents by Friday. For more than fifty years, he pushed America to live up to its promises of freedom and equality.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, the longtime civil rights activist, Baptist minister and two-time presidential candidate, died Tuesday, his family said. He was 84.

A Family’s Farewell

In a heartfelt statement, Jackson’s family reflected on the man they knew at home and the leader the world saw on television.

"Our father was a servant leader — not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world,” the Jackson family said in a statement. “We shared him with the world, and in return, the world became part of our extended family. His unwavering belief in justice, equality, and love uplifted millions, and we ask you to honor his memory by continuing the fight for the values he lived by.”

Civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton also honored Jackson’s legacy, saying in a statement that “our nation lost one of its greatest moral voices” and paying tribute to a man who “carried history in his footsteps and hope in his voice.”

"Reverend Jackson stood wherever dignity was under attack, from apartheid abroad to injustice at home. His voice echoed in boardrooms and in jail cells. His presence shifted rooms. His faith never wavered," Sharpton said.

A cause of death was not immediately given. Jackson died peacefully surrounded by loved ones. He had been living for more than a decade with progressive supranuclear palsy, a rare brain disorder that affects movement, walking, and swallowing. In 2017, he publicly revealed he had Parkinson’s disease and had been receiving treatment in Chicago.

Public observances will be held in Chicago, with additional celebration of life events to be announced.

From the South to the National Stage

Jackson was born in Greenville, South Carolina, during a time when segregation shaped everyday life. As a young man, he became involved in the growing civil rights movement. He marched and organized alongside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., including during the historic 1965 Selma-to-Montgomery march in Alabama.

After attending North Carolina A&T State University and later studying at Chicago Theological Seminary, Jackson joined the Southern Christian Leadership Conference to work closely with King. He led Operation Breadbasket, an economic empowerment program focused on improving job opportunities for Black communities. King praised his work, saying, “we knew he was going to do a good job, but he’s done better than a good job.”

Jackson was in Memphis when King was assassinated in 1968. Instead of stepping back, he stepped forward. In 1971, he founded People United to Save Humanity, or PUSH, to continue the fight for economic and political power in Black communities. That organization later became the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition.

Presidential Runs and Political Power

In 1984, Jackson ran for the Democratic presidential nomination. At the time, few believed a Black candidate could compete nationally. But he proved them wrong by winning more than 18 percent of the primary vote and several contests.

A 1984 New York Times profile summed up his impact this way: “Merely by being black and forcing other candidates to consider his very real potential to garner black votes, which they need, Jackson has had an impact.”

He ran again in 1988 and won 11 primaries and caucuses, building a broad “Rainbow Coalition” of voters that included people of many races and backgrounds. His campaign focused on helping poor and working class Americans.

“The great responsibility that we have today is to put the poor and the near-poor back on front of the American agenda,” Jackson said of the 1984 campaign in a 1996 interview with PBS. “This is a dangerous mission, and yet it’s a necessary mission!”

A Global Negotiator

Jackson’s activism reached beyond U.S. borders. Over the years, he helped secure the release of Americans detained overseas, including U.S. soldiers in Yugoslavia in 1999. In recognition of his efforts, President Bill Clinton awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

He also helped negotiate the release of captives in Syria, Cuba, Iraq, and Gambia. Whether speaking to world leaders or standing in a jail cell, Jackson believed in using dialogue and moral pressure to bring people home.

A Voice Until the End

Even in recent years, Jackson continued to speak out on politics and civil rights. He supported progressive policies and leaders, including Sen. Bernie Sanders during the 2020 presidential race. Sanders praised him publicly.

“It is one of the honors of my life to be supported by a man who has put his life on the line for the last 50 years fighting for justice,” Sanders said at the time.

For many Americans, Jesse Jackson was more than a preacher or politician. He was a reminder that one voice, raised with courage and faith, can echo across decades. His life traced the long road of the civil rights movement, from the marches of the 1960s to the political battles of today.