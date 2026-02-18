Megan Thee Stallion Confirms Act III Album on 31st Birthday with Blue Hair Photos

The birthday girl, Megan Thee Stallion, turned 31 and used a series of blue-themed photos to tease her third album, Act III. The images feature the Houston rapper with striking blue hair, a strappy black outfit, and high-heeled sandals, delivering a fashion-forward, confident look. Fans received invitations to spam their comments using blue hearts in order to declare a new chapter and generate equal speculation about any upcoming releases.

Based on the success of her 2024 Hot Girl Summer Tour, co-headlined with GloRilla, Act I and II gained momentum, increasing live performance visibility and audience engagement. Act II expands Megan's global reach through collaborations with TWICE and Flo Milli, offering listeners diverse perspectives on her hip-hop & pop-leaning musical styles. The trilogy will connect the ‘Southern' roots of Act I with the international breadth and depth of Act II, thereby illustrating Megan's continued growth as she approaches 30.

Her cautious approach to love and the personal work that has shaped her mindset. “I think that because finally I started being in a better mind space about myself and my life, and I had already been doing a lot of work to heal me," she recalls. "I had been going to therapy, I had a bunch of activities that I started doing for myself; maybe God just opened up that space for me to have somebody that loved me right."

Klay Thompson appears in the birthday content and is described as a supportive presence. The celebration follows public birthday posts from Thompson, underscoring a coordinated social media moment between the two.