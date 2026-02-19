Applebee’s Teams Up With Dre and Snoop for Gin Cocktails

ContestsEvents
Kayla Morgan
(L-R) Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Applebee’s is adding a touch of hip hop history to its drink menu.

The restaurant chain is connecting with Still G.I.N. by Dre and Snoop for a pair of exclusive offerings. Known as a familiar fixture in American pop culture, including appearances in the 2000s series Friday Night Lights, Applebee’s is now serving two new cocktails crafted with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s premium gin.

Two New Cocktails

The company recently announced the launch of two “smooth and refreshing cocktails” built around Still G.I.N. The Young, Wild & Free Fruit Punch is priced at $7, while the Rollin’ On the Beach drink costs $10.

Both beverages are garnished with original temporary tattoos. As with all alcoholic drinks, guests must be 21 years of age or older to order them.

Each cocktail features a distinct blend of flavors. The Young, Wild & Free Fruit Punch combines grenadine, lemon sour, and pineapple. The Rollin’ On the Beach drink mixes peach schnapps, prickly pear, orange juice, and cranberry juice. Both are built atop Still G.I.N., which serves as the base spirit.

Dre’s Vision for Still G.I.N.

The collaboration highlights Dr. Dre’s commitment to quality when it comes to spirits.

“For 20 years, I drank the same gin,” Dre said in a statement. “I challenged our team to beat that standard, to create something better than what I’d been loyal to for two decades. They delivered. That’s why Still G.I.N. exists, and why we’re bringing it to people.”

His comments emphasize that the brand was developed with long-term standards in mind. Still G.I.N. is positioned not just as a celebrity product, but as a spirit created to meet specific expectations.

A Longstanding Creative Partnership

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg have shared a professional relationship for decades, helping define West Coast hip hop and collaborating on numerous projects. In 2024, they reunited for their joint album Missionary, which included guest appearances by Eminem and 50 Cent.

Their continued partnership shows how their creative chemistry extends beyond music. With Still G.I.N., the two artists have expanded into the premium spirits market, bringing their brand into a new industry.

They have also enlisted lifestyle figure Martha Stewart as a brand partner, further broadening the product’s visibility.

Expanding Into New Spaces

By partnering with Applebee’s, Dre and Snoop are introducing Still G.I.N. to a wider audience in a casual dining setting. For Applebee’s, the collaboration offers a way to connect its menu with well-known cultural figures.

The result is a limited-time offering that blends established music influence with a mainstream restaurant experience. For customers, it is an opportunity to sample a premium gin product backed by two artists whose partnership has spanned decades.

As Still G.I.N. continues to grow, this collaboration marks another step in bringing the brand from the studio to the bar menu.

