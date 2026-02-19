Drake Teases Ninth Studio Album Release as Producer Confirms Project Timeline

With the release of Drake's ninth solo studio album, ICEMAN, the excitement is growing through new teasers from his collaborators and recent controversy over live streams.

Producer Conductor Williams, who previously worked with Drake on “8AM In Charlotte” and “Stories About My Brother” from the 2023 album For All The Dogs, recently hinted that ICEMAN is arriving “Very soon” at an unspecified event. Rising producer ALMIGHTEE echoed that sentiment. No official release date or tracklist has been confirmed.

Drake has been teasing ICEMAN since 2024. A recent social media clue intensified speculation when he commented on a video captioned, “Oooo it's freezing. About to be,” suggesting a near-term rollout. ICEMAN will be his first solo venture since his album For All The Dogs and follows his 2025 collaboration with PARTYNEXTDOOR called $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. Drake frequently adjusts expectations and confirms release dates at a later time. Industry chatter suggests at least one ICEMAN track could reference his long-running feud with Kendrick Lamar, though that remains unverified.

DJ Akademiks caused controversy by playing an unreleased Drake song during a live stream. The leak has prompted many J. Cole fans to criticize DJ Akademiks and has led to broader discussion of artists' consent and streaming ethics.

"When people say, 'Why would Ak do it?' well, I did it for that moment, to be the n***a who did it for that moment," DJ Akademiks continued. "If I had a Kendrick [Lamar] snippet, I'd have played it then, even with Drake. If I had a J. Cole snippet, I'd play it during the stream for Drake, too. I don't care. At the end of the day, you know I'm hip-hop, bro. It's funny 'cause I don't think no one's happy with me about that... Drake isn't that happy. I imagine Cole's people are throwing a little hissy fit."